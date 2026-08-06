Governor Newsom announces appointments 8.5.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Lele Yutzy, of San Diego, has been appointed Director of the Office of Civil Rights. Yutzy has been Systemwide Senior Director for Civil Rights in the Office of the Chancellor at the California State University since 2024. He was a Civil Rights Attorney in the Office of Civil Rights at the United States Department of Education from 2020 to 2024. Yutzy was an Attorney Advisor at the Social Security Administration from 2015 to 2020. He was a Legal Clerk at the Legal Aid Society of Columbus from 2014 to 2015. Yutzy earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Toledo College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from The Ohio State University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $220,584. Yutzy is a Democrat.

Jennifer Song, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Deputy Secretary and Special Counsel for Enforcement at the California Business and Consumer Services Agency. Song has been an Economic Impact Fellow at the Progressive State Leaders Committee since 2026. She was an Advisor and Counsel to the Director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2021 to 2025. Song was Chief of Staff to the Senior Policy Advisor at Harris for President in 2024. She was the Director of Policy at the Democratic Attorneys General Association from 2017 to 2021. Song held multiple positions at the California Department of Justice including Special Counsel for Consumer Protection in the Office of Attorney General Kamala D. Harris from 2015 to 2017 and a Senior Staff Attorney at the California Monitor Program from 2012 to 2014. She was a Staff Attorney at Asian Americans Advancing Justice in 2012. Song was an Equal Justice Works AmeriCorps Legal Fellow at Asian Americans Advancing Justice from 2010 to 2012. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $220,008. Song is a Democrat.

Jane Park, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Energy at the California Natural Resources Agency. Park has been Chief of Staff in the Office of Vice Chair Siva Gunda at the California Energy Commission since 2024, where she was Senior Advisor from 2023 to 2024. She was a Senior Legislative Aide in the Office of Assemblymember Rick Zbur in the California State Assembly from 2022 to 2023. Park was a Legislative Aide in the Office of Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Mullin in the California State Assembly from 2021 to 2022. She was a Science Fellow at the California Council on Science and Technology from 2020 to 2021. Park was a Doctoral Researcher and Instructor at the University of California, Davis from 2014 to 2020. She was a Research Assistant in Life Sciences at Stanford University from 2011 to 2014. Park earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Integrative Genetics and Genomics from the University of California, Davis, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biological Sciences from Wellesley College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,780. Park is a Democrat.

Shweta Maurya, of Campbell, has been appointed Senior Product Manager at the Office of Data and Innovation. Maurya held multiple positions at Chime from 2019 to 2025, including Senior Manager of Strategy and Operations and Staff Program Manager of the Program Management Office. She was a Program Manager at Amazon from 2017 to 2019. She was a Mechanical Engineer at Randall Lamb from 2013 to 2015. Maurya earned a Master of Business Administration degree from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Colorado. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $154,860. Maurya is a Democrat.