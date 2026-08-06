48-Foot Breathing Sculpture 'I Am' Seeks New Global Home Ahead of October Relocation
Artist Marco Cochrane opens worldwide call for the iconic 32,000-pound masterpiece currently on the San Francisco waterfront.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The internationally acclaimed public sculpture “I Am” (R-Evolution) by artist Marco Cochrane is oﬃcially seeking its next global destination. Towering 48 feet tall with a 23-foot diameter base, the stunning mesh-
steel masterpiece must vacate its historic residency at San Francisco’s Embarcadero
Plaza by October due to scheduled waterfront construction. The studio has opened a
global Call for Expressions of Interest to international cities, museums, and cultural
ministries.
Part 1: The Global Search for a New Home
Q: Why does a 48 foot-tall sculpture need to find a new city?
A: “I Am” (R-Evolution) has completed its historic public residency at San Francisco’s
Embarcadero Plaza. Due to scheduled waterfront construction , the 32,000-pound
artwork must be relocated by October. The studio is oﬃcially opening a global
Call for Expressions of Interest to international cities, museums, cultural ministries, and
private patrons.
Q: What makes this monumental artwork completely unique?
A: Beyond its massive structural scale and striking nighttime lighting, the sculpture
features a groundbreaking custom mechanism. This engineering feat allows the
sculpture’s chest to expand and contract, simulating a gentle, rhythmic human breath. It
is designed to create a visceral sensory experience of safety, peace, and connection for
everyone who stands near her.
Q: What kind of space is the ideal next home for "I Am"?
A: Because of its scale and international cultural footprint, the artwork is perfectly suited
for prominent international public plazas, civic waterfronts, sculpture parks, or innovative
corporate headquarters. The ideal global partner will possess the spatial vision and
logistical capability to host a monumental installation.
Part 2: Addressing Dialogue and the Local Event
Q: The sculpture has sparked lively public debate in San Francisco. How do you
respond to the critics?
A: "Public art should spark dialogue, healing, and unity—especially right now. While a
vocal minority focuses strictly on her form, the vast majority of people feel an immediate wave of peace and shared humanity when they stand beside her. We reject the idea of
perpetual cultural conflict. Men and women can—and do—powerfully support each
other, and 'I Am' is a living reminder to pause, breathe, and practice looking for the
beauty in one another.”
Q: How does the sculpture connect to the modern cultural climate?
A: "When we first began creating her over 13 years ago, society wasn't yet having
widespread, open conversations about the safety and treatment of women. Then
#MeToo happened, and the world looked at these structural issues together. 'I Am'
expresses what it truly feels like when a woman can stand entirely safe, tall, and
authentic in her own power.”
Q: What is the purpose of the upcoming live event at the sculpture site?
A: The studio is hosting a special public event featuring the artwork’s original model,
California singer and dancer Deja Solis, performing live with her band. The event is
designed to center the model's voice and intent, inviting the community to experience
the art's direct message of unity and strength first-hand before it departs the Bay Area.
Marco Cochrane
Marco Cochrane Sculpture Inc.
+1 831-224-2330
marco@marcocochrane.com
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