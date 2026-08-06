48-Foot Breathing Sculpture 'I Am' Seeks New Global Home Ahead of October Relocation

I AM sculpture in front of the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero in San Francisco

Artist Marco Cochrane opens worldwide call for the iconic 32,000-pound masterpiece currently on the San Francisco waterfront.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The internationally acclaimed public sculpture “I Am” (R-Evolution) by artist Marco Cochrane is oﬃcially seeking its next global destination. Towering 48 feet tall with a 23-foot diameter base, the stunning mesh-steel masterpiece must vacate its historic residency at San Francisco’s EmbarcaderoPlaza by October due to scheduled waterfront construction. The studio has opened aglobal Call for Expressions of Interest to international cities, museums, and culturalministries.Part 1: The Global Search for a New HomeQ: Why does a 48 foot-tall sculpture need to find a new city?A: “I Am” (R-Evolution) has completed its historic public residency at San Francisco’sEmbarcadero Plaza. Due to scheduled waterfront construction , the 32,000-poundartwork must be relocated by October. The studio is oﬃcially opening a globalCall for Expressions of Interest to international cities, museums, cultural ministries, andprivate patrons.Q: What makes this monumental artwork completely unique?A: Beyond its massive structural scale and striking nighttime lighting, the sculpturefeatures a groundbreaking custom mechanism. This engineering feat allows thesculpture’s chest to expand and contract, simulating a gentle, rhythmic human breath. Itis designed to create a visceral sensory experience of safety, peace, and connection foreveryone who stands near her.Q: What kind of space is the ideal next home for "I Am"?A: Because of its scale and international cultural footprint, the artwork is perfectly suitedfor prominent international public plazas, civic waterfronts, sculpture parks, or innovativecorporate headquarters. The ideal global partner will possess the spatial vision andlogistical capability to host a monumental installation.Part 2: Addressing Dialogue and the Local EventQ: The sculpture has sparked lively public debate in San Francisco. How do yourespond to the critics?A: "Public art should spark dialogue, healing, and unity—especially right now. While avocal minority focuses strictly on her form, the vast majority of people feel an immediate wave of peace and shared humanity when they stand beside her. We reject the idea ofperpetual cultural conflict. Men and women can—and do—powerfully support eachother, and 'I Am' is a living reminder to pause, breathe, and practice looking for thebeauty in one another.”Q: How does the sculpture connect to the modern cultural climate?A: "When we first began creating her over 13 years ago, society wasn't yet havingwidespread, open conversations about the safety and treatment of women. Then#MeToo happened, and the world looked at these structural issues together. 'I Am'expresses what it truly feels like when a woman can stand entirely safe, tall, andauthentic in her own power.”Q: What is the purpose of the upcoming live event at the sculpture site?A: The studio is hosting a special public event featuring the artwork’s original model,California singer and dancer Deja Solis, performing live with her band. The event isdesigned to center the model's voice and intent, inviting the community to experiencethe art's direct message of unity and strength first-hand before it departs the Bay Area.

Sizzle Reel for artist Marco Cochrane

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