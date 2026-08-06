Governor Hobbs Erases Historic $1 Billion of Medical Debt for Arizonans

“I am proud to stand with Governor Hobbs and the state of Arizona as this debt relief effort surpasses $1 billion of medical debt erased for those least able to pay,”. “At a time when healthcare is becoming less and less accessible, we believe no one should fall into financial ruin because they got sick, were in an accident or were born with a chronic illness. Medical debt relief provides immediate support and hopefully allows families to reengage with the healthcare system. Meanwhile, we must advocate for policy change that removes barriers to care and makes comprehensive, affordable coverage available.”There is no application process for this program and debt relief cannot be requested. Arizonans eligible for debt relief are individuals who owe at least 5% of their annual income for outstanding medical bills or earn at or below 400% of the Federal Poverty Level (around $100K for a family of three). The nonprofit can only erase medical debts acquired from participating partners like hospitals and collection agencies. It purchases medical debts belonging to burdened patients in bundled portfolios for a fraction of their face value. Learn more here and here “Surpassing $1 billion in medical debt relief is a significant milestone, but the real impact is measured in the lives of Arizona patients and families,”. “We are proud to have partnered with Governor Hobbs and Undue Medical Debt on this effort, which helps ease the financial burden many face after a health crisis. It’s an important step forward, and we remain committed to working with partners across the state to make healthcare more affordable for all Arizonans.”Medical debt has profoundly harmful consequences for individuals and the communities they live in, leading to postponement of critical and often lifesaving care, declining credit scores and job opportunities, and physical and mental health issues. Prior to the governor’s initiative, the amount of medical debt in Arizona was estimated to be $2.4 billion

“I am so thankful and relieved to have some of my medical debt erased! I am a paramedic that was injured in the line of duty. I have struggled making payments since going on workers compensation…Thank you so much Governor Hobbs and Undue Medical Debt!” said a resident of Payson, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.

“This was an incredible surprise. I am a single father of two boys and a disabled combat veteran—service related. Life has been rough since I got home. We lost our home and our car…God bless all of you involved in this program. You’re bringing hope back to so many that have lost it proving there are still good people out there that really do care when I was convinced there wasn't. Thank you,” said a resident of Mesa, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.

“As a single woman in her 50s, living on my own, releasing this debt is everything! It has followed me and affected my credit for years. Thank you, Governor Hobbs, for caring!” said a resident of Bullhead City, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.

“I am extremely grateful for Undue Medical Debt and my governor Katie Hobbs for all they did to clear my medical debt! I have been struggling to make ends meet ever since my surgery and my medical bills just kept piling up! I have been harassed by creditors since 2018! I feel so relieved and so thankful that I am officially medical debt free! That is one huge weight lifted off my shoulders, thank you so much!” said a resident of Phoenix, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.

“Receiving medical debt relief from Undue Medical Debt has been a blessing I cannot fully put into words. I am a widow, a single mother of four, and a breast cancer survivor doing everything I can to rebuild a life shaped by resilience, faith, and purpose. This relief did not erase all of my struggles, but it lifted a weight that had been pressing on my chest for years and reminded me that I am not invisible,” said a resident of Chandler, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.

“I am a disabled veteran. I had to go to the emergency room for respiratory issues. Because of my location, I was unable to make it to the VA hospital. I was devastated when I received the bill. As someone who struggles with money, it hit hard. My life took a turn for the better when I checked the mail…I am beyond grateful for this help,” said a resident of Casa Grande, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.

“I was pleasantly surprised today after opening my mail. That is not generally the case. Usually I'm opening lots of bills and nothing as amazing as the letter I received. I had heard about the program that governor Katie Hobbs had partnered with to help Arizona's with their medical debt. I did not in one million years think I would be one of those people,” said a resident of Phoenix, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.

“For a long time, this bill felt like an impossible weight following me everywhere, creating a constant cloud of anxiety and sleepless nights. Knowing that this financial burden is finally lifted has provided me with a sense of relief I can hardly put into words,” said a resident of Bullhead City, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.

“This is an amazing gift. Totally unexpected. This is a huge weight off my shoulders,” said a resident of Kingman, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.

“I just had my lung removed and the medical debt is piling up. You can understand how I was reluctant to open this letter. I literally cried tears of joy and relief for once and thanked Katie Hobbs and her incredible heart and team for this amazing gift,” said a resident of San Tan Valley, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.

“I experienced the traumatic loss of a baby and was hit with medical bills the day I returned from the hospital. I didn't have the capacity to address the financial aspect along with processing my grief. This helped tremendously. Thank you!” said a resident of Tolleson, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.

“I am a double lung transplant recipient, and I have many many many bills I can't afford to pay with my social security money I get each month. This is a blessing to be helped. I'm so very thankful for your generosity! It is very much appreciated!” said a resident of Phoenix, one of more than 670,000 Arizonans who had medical debt erased.