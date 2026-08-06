Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

SCAM ALERT: Maryland Judiciary warns of telephone scam about owing money to the U.S. government that appear to be from Somerset County District Court

The Maryland Judiciary is warning the public about a telephone scam where a court’s telephone number is cloned, and the caller claims to be from the U.S. government and directs recipients to pay fees to have their case closed. The current telephone scam appears to be from the Somerset County District Court telephone line and the caller directs people pay up to thousands of dollars to close their case. This is a scam.

These telephone calls, or any variations of them, are a scam, and recipients should not provide any personal information nor provide any payments in any form. If the caller directs the recipient to a link or QR code, do not click on it. Maryland courts do not call nor send texts or emails requesting payment or personal information.

Members of the public who have questions about potential telephone scams like this can contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division hotline at 410-528-8662 or toll free 888-743-0023.

Additionally, scams and suspicious communications may also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

For any questions about a court-related item, please contact the District Court or circuit court in the local jurisdiction. Contact information for each court is available on the Maryland Judiciary’s website under “Directory of Courts.”

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