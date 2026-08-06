Spokane County Assessor Shares Tax Relief Options for Wildfire Victims

Spokane County Assessor, Tom Konis is alerting the victims of the Spokane Area wildfires that property tax relief will be available for those whose property has been damaged or destroyed.

“As residents return to their neighborhoods and take inventory of the partial damage or total loss of their homes, I want to make them aware that property tax relief will be available to them under Washington State law. The Assessor’s Office is ready to be of assistance as our region begins the long process of recovery. Our staff will be doing damage assessments, as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Assessor’s Office has the authority to start the process Taxpayer’s Claim for Reduction of Assessments Resulting from Destroyed Real or Personal Property or Loss of Value in a Declared Disaster Area - Form 64 0003 – even if a taxpayer does not submit a Destroyed Property Form on their own.

Taxpayers are encouraged, but not required, to submit destroyed property forms when they suffer damage, to ensure that the Assessor’s Office is aware of the impact to their property. You can email these forms to [email protected] to expedite this process.

For questions about destroyed property please follow this link: Destroyed property frequently asked questions | Washington Department of Revenue. The questions may assist in answering any questions you may have about the Destroyed properties.