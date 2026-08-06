State Bar Submits Letter to Supreme Court with Update on February 2025 CA Bar Exam Internal Investigation

During closed session on August 4, 2026, the State Bar Board of Trustees approved the submission of a letter to the California Supreme Court that provides an update on the privileged independent internal investigation into the issues relating to the February 2025 California Bar Exam, which the Board initially directed in March 2025. The letter explains that the Board paused the investigation in deference to and during the pendency of the audit by the California State Auditor’s Office, which was also charged with auditing the administration of the February 2025 bar exam. After careful consideration of the State Auditor’s report, the Board has determined that there are no issues that warrant further investigation by an independent investigator. The letter provides an explanation of the various considerations that factored into the Board’s decision.

Read the letter to the California Supreme Court.

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The State Bar of California’s mission is to protect the public and includes the primary functions of licensing, regulation and discipline of attorneys; the advancement of the ethical and competent practice of law; and support of efforts for greater access to, and inclusion in, the legal system.