Opposing statements sought for Nov. 3, 2026, ballot measures

Every election, the Clark County Auditor’s Office provides an online and printed voters’ guide with information about candidates and ballot measures for voters to make an informed decision when voting. The November voters’ guide includes local ballot measures with supporting and opposing statements written by citizens.

A legislative body placing a measure on the ballot can appoint a committee to write a supporting statement and another committee to write an opposing statement. But often, the Elections Office does not receive committee appointments for a local ballot measure. If the jurisdiction does not appoint someone to a committee, then the Elections Office is required to attempt to identify citizens interested in authoring such a statement.

For the November 2026 special election, the Elections Office, as the filing officer, has identified five ballot measures that do not have a committee to write an opposing statement.

The Clark County Charter Review Commission has submitted nine charter amendments and two of them do not have a committee to write an opposing statement (Proposed Charter Amendment No. 21, Proposed Charter Amendment No. 23). The Clark County Council has submitted two propositions that do not have a committee to write an opposing statement (Proposition No. 12 and Proposition No. 13). Also, East County Fire and Rescue has submitted one proposition that does not have a committee to write an opposing statement (Proposition No. 7).

To review the complete text of all resolutions and their associated ballot language for the November 2026 General Election ballot, visit clarkvotes.org and follow the link to Nov. 3, 2026, General & Special Election.

Any registered voter residing within the jurisdiction boundaries that is interested in writing a statement for or an opposing statement is asked to contact Rich Cooper of the Elections Office at (564) 397-2345 or elections@clark.wa.gov. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. Committees are formed on a first-come, first-served basis with no more than three members making up the committee.

“The public is best served by providing information which presents a fair and balanced debate on the merits of local measures submitted for a vote,” said Auditor Greg Kimsey. “We urge anyone interested to help us get their opposing statements to these local measures into the voters’ guide."

Greg Kimsey, Auditor, (564) 397-2078

Rich Cooper, Elections Manager, (564) 397-2345