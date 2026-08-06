Planning Commission to hold hearing on Comprehensive Plan Update

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The Clark County Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the 2025-2045 Comprehensive Plan update on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. The hearing will be held in a hybrid format. Attendees can join in person in the sixth-floor hearing room at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., or virtually via Webex. Information on how to attend the Planning Commission hearing can be found on the Planning Commission’s webpage: https://bit.ly/CCPlanComm.

The Planning Commission will consider the following updates to the county’s comprehensive plan:

Changes to the comprehensive and zoning plan map;

Updates to policies and text in the comprehensive plan document;

Changes to Clark County Code Title 40, the county’s unified development code, to implement map and policy changes;

Changes to the Arterial Atlas;

Updated Capital Facilities and Capital Facilities Financial Plans; and

Updated school, fire and traffic impact fees.

The Planning Commission hearing is the first of a series of meetings in the county’s adoption process. Additional tentative meeting dates are planned as follows:

Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m.: Planning Commission deliberations

Oct. 6, 10 a.m.: County Council public hearing and deliberations (tentative)

Oct. 13, 1 p.m.: County Council hearing and ordinance adoption (tentative)

The staff report and related materials will be available 15 days prior to the hearing date on the county's website at https://bit.ly/CCPlanComm. Copies are also available by request to Jose Alvarez, Jose.Alvarez@clark.wa.gov, 564-397-4898. For other formats, contact the Clark County ADA Office at ADA@clark.wa.gov, voice 564-397-2322, Relay 711 or 800-833-6388, Fax 564.397.6165.

Written comments for the hearing can be submitted via online form at https://bit.ly/2025CPComments, email to Jeffrey.Delapena@clark.wa.gov, or via the U.S. Postal Service to Clark County Planning Commission, c/o Jeffrey Delapena, PO Box 9810, Vancouver, WA 98666-9810. Comments can also be read into the record. Instructions are available on the county website at https://bit.ly/CCPlanComm. Written comments may be submitted beginning on Aug. 5, at 8 am and must be received by the end of the hearing on Aug. 20.

Learn more about the county Comprehensive Plan Update project, Your Future. Your Voice. at: https://bit.ly/2025CPUpdate.

CONTACT:

Jose Alvarez, Program Manager

564.397.4898, jose.alvarez@clark.wa.gov

Oliver Orjiako, Director, Community Planning

564.397.4112, oliver.orjiako@clark.wa.gov