Christine Hopkins Named to Enterprising Women Advisory Board

Christine Hopkins Named a 2026 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner ASCI Federal Services Globe

Christine Hopkins, President, CEO, and Managing Owner of the ASCI Family of Companies, has been appointed to the Enterprising Women Advisory Board.

I look forward to doing the same by supporting women entrepreneurs as they navigate growth, leadership, and the challenges that come with building a business” — Christine Hopkins

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christine Hopkins, President, CEO, and Managing Owner of the ASCI Family of Companies, has been appointed to the Enterprising Women Advisory Board, joining a distinguished group of women entrepreneurs and business leaders committed to supporting the growth and success of women-owned businesses worldwide.Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women magazine, announced Hopkins’ appointment alongside business leaders Adi Klevit and Jacqueline Whitmore. The magazine described the three new advisory board members as accomplished leaders who bring unique perspectives, a passion for business growth, and a commitment to sharing their experience with other entrepreneurs.“I am honored to join the Enterprising Women Advisory Board and contribute to a community that encourages women to grow strong, sustainable businesses,” said Hopkins. “Throughout my career, I have benefited from leaders who were willing to share their experience, offer honest guidance, and open doors for others. I look forward to doing the same by supporting women entrepreneurs as they navigate growth, leadership, and the challenges that come with building a business.”Hopkins leads the ASCI Family of Companies, which includes Advanced Supply Chain International LLC and ASCI Federal Services LLC. She joined ASCI in 2013 and held leadership responsibilities across commercial operations, organizational systems, and contract execution before being appointed President in 2019 and President and CEO in 2020. She became the company’s majority owner in 2021.Under Hopkins’ leadership, ASCI successfully navigated a major business disruption, diversified beyond its legacy oil and gas market, and expanded into federal contracting. In 2026, ASCI Federal Services was also named the Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year for the State of Alaska by the U.S. Small Business Administration Alaska District Office, recognizing the company’s accomplishments, resilience, leadership, and contributions to Alaska’s economy and small-business community.The advisory board appointment follows Hopkins’ recognition as a 2026 Enterprising Women of the Year Award winner in the category for businesses with annual revenues between $5 million and $10 million. The award recognizes accomplished women entrepreneurs who demonstrate business growth, community leadership, and active support and mentorship of other women and girls.Hopkins has also received several state and national honors for business leadership and small-business advocacy. In 2025, she was named the SBA Alaska Small Business Person of the Year, received the Vistage Leadership Award for the Alaska region, and was recognized as the Rising Star for the Lew Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year Award for elevating the voices of Alaska small businesses and small federal contractors nationwide.Hopkins also serves as an advisory board member for the Alaska Women’s Business Center, where she supports efforts to help women entrepreneurs start, grow, and strengthen their businesses across the state.Hopkins holds graduate degrees in Applied Industrial and Organizational Psychology and Business Organizational Management. She has also served as a national subject matter expert with the Human Resources Certification Institute since 2011.Enterprising Women is a women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners. Its print and digital platforms highlight the economic, political, and social influence of entrepreneurial women and reach readers in 185 countries.About ASCI Federal Services LLCAdvanced Supply Chain International LLC and ASCI Federal Services LLC are part of the ASCI Family of Companies, based in Anchorage, Alaska. Since 1999, ASCI has provided supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers. The company specializes in procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition. To learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, visit www.asciLLC.com

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