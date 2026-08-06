Boil Water Advisory Issued for Pontiac Nursing Home

Residents of the Pontiac Nursing Home at 303 E. River Rd. in Oswego are being advised by the Oswego County Health Department to boil all water used for drinking and cooking.

According to the Oswego County Health Department, a water main break has occurred near the Pontiac Nursing Home. The City of Oswego is currently on-site performing repairs. After the repairs are completed, the city will collect bacteriological samples to confirm that the water is safe to drink.

It is anticipated that the boil water advisory will remain in effect until Friday, Aug. 7, after testing confirms there is no contamination. The Health Department will notify the public when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

The advisory applies only to the nursing home.

Water users are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. They can also use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For more information, contact the City of Oswego Water Treatment Plant at 315-343-0111 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557.