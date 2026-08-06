Chairmen Guthrie and Joyce on the Decertification of Kentucky OPO Following Months of Congressional Oversight

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, issued the following statements following the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) decision to decertify Network for Hope - the Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) covering Kentucky and parts of Ohio, West Virginia, and Indiana.

"Thanks to the steadfast oversight efforts of Secretary Kennedy and our robust oversight on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, decisive action has been taken to protect American patients and families," said Chairman Guthrie. "We have conducted rigorous oversight of the alarming practices in our organ procurement and transplantation system, and the American people deserve to have an organ procurement and transplantation system that they can trust. This action takes a step forward in restoring integrity back to that system."

"Serious deficiencies in Network for Hope's organ procurement process were brought to light through the work of our Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee," said Chairman John Joyce, M.D. "Despite subsequent efforts by HHS to address these issues, concerns remain about Network for Hope's ability to safely carry out its duties as an OPO. Therefore, I applaud HHS for taking decisive action to initiate the decertification process against the organization. I want to express my gratitude to Secretary Kennedy, Administrator Engels, and Administrator Oz for their attention to this important issue and their recognition of this necessary action following our oversight efforts, including last year's hearing that centered on our concerns regarding Network for Hope. As the process moves forward, I urge Network for Hope to fully cooperate with HHS to ensure that patients and their safety are prioritized throughout the decertification process and the selection of a new OPO to take over Network for Hope's donor service area."

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