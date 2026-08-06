Forte Living Building

18-story mixed-use development from Fouerti Realty launches ForteLiving.com

ForteLiving Welcomes prospective residents to tour a full suite of hotel-caliber amenities, including a rooftop pool, spa, and coworking lounge.” — Albert Fouerti

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORTE LIVING OPENS LEASING AT 205 EAST 110TH STREET, BRINGING 209 NEW LUXURY RESIDENCES TO EAST HARLEM

18-story mixed-use development from Fouerti Realty and RYBAK Development launches ForteLiving.com and welcomes prospective residents to tour a full suite of hotel-caliber amenities, including a rooftop pool, spa, and coworking lounge.

Forte Living, an 18-story, 209-unit luxury residential building at 205 East 110th Street (also known as 2005 Third Avenue) in East Harlem, today announced the official launch of leasing. Prospective residents can now tour the property and apply for studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom-with-den, and two-bedroom residences through the newly launched ForteLiving.com.

Developed by Fouerti Realty in partnership with RYBAK Development, Forte Living brings a new standard of full-service, amenity-rich living to one of Manhattan's most dynamic and fast-growing neighborhoods. The building pairs contemporary residence design with approximately 32,000 square feet of commercial space and an extensive collection of indoor and outdoor amenities more typical of a boutique hotel than a rental building.

“Our focus with Forte Living was to give East Harlem a residence that matches the energy and character of the neighborhood while delivering the amenities and finishes today's renters expect from new Manhattan development,” said Albert Fouerti, principal of Fouerti Realty. “With leasing now open, we're excited to welcome the first residents to a building we've built with real care, from the finishes in every unit to the rooftop pool and wellness spaces upstairs.”

Residences and Pricing

Forte Living offers a curated mix of layouts designed for a range of lifestyles, with pricing starting from:

● Studios — starting from $3,699

● One-bedroom residences — starting from $3,999

● One-bedroom with den — starting from $4,175

● Two-bedroom residences — starting from $5,199

Every residence includes an in-unit washer/dryer, central heating and cooling, triple-glazed windows, custom closet systems, and high-end Italian kitchen appliances — features designed to elevate everyday living well beyond the typical New York City rental.

A Full-Service Amenity Collection

Forte Living's amenity program spans multiple floors and includes a rooftop pool with panoramic city views, a fully equipped fitness center, spa and sauna rooms, a coworking lounge and business center, an event and party room, a children's room, bike storage, BBQ grills, sundeck and outdoor terraces, and 24/7 virtual doorman service. The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly, and features a package room, community center, and dog-washing station for residents' convenience.

An East Harlem Address With Manhattan-Wide Access

Located steps from the 110th Street subway station and multiple bus lines, Forte Living gives residents fast connections throughout Manhattan along with direct routes to LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark Liberty airports. The neighborhood is known for its cultural institutions, including El Museo del Barrio, its vibrant street art and murals, and a diverse dining scene spanning Latin American, Caribbean, and Italian influences — all within walking distance of the building's front door.

Pre-Leasing Offer

As part of the leasing launch, Forte Living is offering a limited-time pre-leasing incentive for early applicants, with priority access and exclusive savings available on select units and lease terms. Interested renters and brokers are encouraged to schedule a tour early, as availability is expected to move quickly given strong early interest in the building.

About Forte Living

Forte Living is an 18-story, 209-unit luxury residential building located at 205 East 110th Street (2005 Third Avenue) in East Harlem, Manhattan. Developed by Fouerti Realty and RYBAK Development, the property offers studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom-with-den, and two-bedroom residences alongside a full suite of resort-style amenities, including a rooftop pool, spa, fitness center, and coworking space. Leasing is managed on-site with a team of licensed real estate agents. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit ForteLiving.com or call 1-(646) 968-2100.

About Fouerti Realty

Fouerti Realty is a New York-based real estate investment and development firm led by brothers Elie and Albert Fouerti. Building on more than a decade of experience in LP investing, Fouerti Realty has grown a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties across New York, New Jersey, and Florida, with a focus on long-term value and community impact.

Media Contact

Forte Living Leasing Office

205 East 110th Street, New York, NY 10029

Phone: 1-(646)

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