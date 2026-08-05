Governor Newsom signs tribal-state gaming compact

News SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:Luis Garnica, of Sacramento, has been appointed Warden of Mule Creek State Prison at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where he has been serving as Acting...

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