BurlCo Workforce Development launches new service to connect job seekers with positions/training

Burlington County residents can now receive alerts about new job openings, job fairs and other career opportunities right to their cell phones.

The Burlington County Workforce Development Board launched the new Engage by Cell program as a pilot this summer with a small cohort of job seekers, but the office is now ready to expand the program countywide to any resident who wants to enroll.

Those who do will receive text message alerts about open jobs and upcoming job fairs or training programs. They will also receive periodic career readiness tips and a link to Workforce Development’s mobile site.

To sign up for alerts and other Engage by Cell services, text WDB to 56512. Opt out at any time.

Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson said the program is another free service the County created to try to help connect jobless residents with businesses that are hiring or with specific labor needs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created incredible strains on all of us, but especially small businesses and we’re well aware that they continue to be under intense stress, particularly from the still recovering labor market,” said Hopson. “This is a national issue but we’re seeing the impacts locally. While there is no magic wand to fix the problem, our Board is excited about this new program and others run by Workforce Development to help connect businesses with those who remain unemployed or underemployed. It’s the kind of proactive and creative initiative that has become a hallmark of our county and our response to the pandemic and its economic fallout.”

Hopson announced the expansion of the Engage by Cell program this week during a presentation at the Southern New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Regional Economic Perspective breakfast forum.

During her address, Hopson also highlighted Skill Up NJ, a partnership between the New Jersey Department of Labor and the County to provide residents with access to free online job training and certification courses and career assessments.

The program is one of several services offered by the Burlington County American Job Center, which provides free help to job seekers for a variety of career and employment-related needs.

More than 8,500 Burlington County residents have received services from the Job Center in 2020 and 2021 through both online digital platforms and programs and in-person appointments, and Workforce Development officials are ready to assist even more next month after the federal government’s extended unemployment benefits end.

Hopson said the services provided by the Job Center and the County’s Workforce Development teams are critical for the region’s economic recovery.

“It's not enough to merely connect jobless residents with businesses that are hiring. We’re also taking action to help make sure those workers have the skills and training our businesses need,” said Hopson.

For more information about the American Job Center, visit http://www.co.burlington.nj.us/311/Burlington-County-American-Job-Center or call 609-518-3900.



