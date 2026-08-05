Quake, Rattle, and Roll! Seattle Emergency Hubs Host Community Practice for Earthquake Response

Have you ever been curious how our community will respond if a major disaster occurs? Or wondered what you could do to help in an emergency situation?

Volunteer workers of the Seattle Emergency Hubs will test their crisis-response skills in activation drills at four Emergency Hubs across the city this August. The exercises dubbed “Quake, Rattle, and Roll!” will practice emergency response to an earthquake, similar to the Nisqually quake in 2001. Community members are invited to participate; no need to sign-up, just drop by!

All events will be held Saturday, August 15, 2026, from 10 AM – 1 PM

West Seattle

Morgan Junction Park

6401 California Ave SW

Rainier Beach

Rainier Beach Community Club

6038 S. Pilgrim Street

Roosevelt

All Nations Church

6801 Roosevelt Way NE

Madison Valley

MLK Fame Community Center

3201 E. Republican Street

The public is encouraged to stop by these events to observe the Hubs in action, learn about disaster preparedness, and (if desired) to play the part of “neighbors in need.” Mutual aid will be vital after a large event when normal systems are overwhelmed, and neighbors will need to rely on each other for support and information.

These exercises help Emergency Hub volunteers practice emergency protocols to help neighbors until outside resources can arrive, but they can’t practice supporting neighbors without neighbors showing up!

Watch this segment from Seattle Channel for a closer look at what happens during an Emergency Hub practice exercise.

The Seattle Emergency Communication Hubs is a grassroots organization dating back to 2008; its purpose is to gather and share information and to match needs and resources in the event of a disaster or other crisis. The Hubs are locations where neighbors and community members can gather to begin helping themselves before outside assistance arrives. The Seattle Hubs comprise more than 136 designated gathering points throughout the city of Seattle; over 70 of these are “staffed” by neighborhood volunteers ready to activate in the event of a disaster. Visit seattleemergencyhubs.org for more information.