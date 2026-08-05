Man Arrested for Hate Crime Attack in Downtown Seattle

Seattle police arrested a 40-year-old man who injured two men in a hate crime attack on Tuesday night in downtown Seattle.

On August 4th, 2026, around 9:06 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of an assault near 8th Avenue and Stewart St. Two victims, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, were walking when a man threw a bottle filled with an unknown liquid at them. As both victims turned around, the man called them homophobic and racial slurs before physically assaulting them.

The two men were able to call 911 and pin the suspect to the ground until officers arrived. After talking with the victims, a witness, and canvassing for video footage, officers arrested the suspect for the hate crime.

Officers booked the 40-year-old man into King County Jail. The case has been assigned to the SPD Bias Crimes Coordinator for investigation.

Anyone with information, photos or video of the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or email SPD_hatecrimes@seattle.gov.

The Seattle Police Department’s Safe Place Program is designed for all hate crimes. The members of the SPD strive to serve all members of our community. We work collaboratively with our communities to have an understanding of what challenges minority communities may face. The Safe Place program is a partnership between the Police Department and businesses. It gives victims of bias or hate crimes a Safe Place to go after their incident, where the business will give them shelter while they call for help. Learn more about reporting hate crimes and the SPD Safe Place Program here.

Incident: 2026-229487 / West Precinct