Councilmember Rivera thanks Seattle voters for strong Library Levy renewal support

Today Councilmember Maritza Rivera (District 4), chair of the Libraries, Education and Neighborhoods Committee who helped oversee the levy renewal process, thanked Seattle voters for overwhelmingly approving the ballot measure. Initial results showed voter support at over 70%. The $480 million Library Levy will fund a number of critical services for the Seattle Public Library’s 27 branches over the next seven years.

“Seattle voters made clear last night that they believe in their libraries. As chair of the Select Committee on the Library Levy, I am proud of the work we did to bring a measure to the ballot that preserves library open hours, provides books in the format that readers want; delivers programming for tots all the way up to seniors; invests in the staff that keep our libraries open and accessible; and supports welcoming branches that reflect the diversity of their neighborhoods,” said Councilmember Rivera.

“In early counts, nearly three out of four voters said ‘yes,’ which is a resounding vote of confidence in the Seattle Public Library system and in the idea that libraries are an essential public infrastructure, not a luxury. I want to say ‘thank you’ to the voters, the library staff, and everyone who worked together to make the case for this investment. This was a team effort, and I am committed to making sure every dollar is spent wisely and delivers for our residents,” concluded Councilmember Rivera.

Additional background on the renewal process and what’s included in the levy can be found on the City Council’s 2026 Library Levy Renewal webpage.

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