Officers Arrest Five People in Vacant Building, Narcotics and Firearms Recovered Inside

Seattle police arrested five people inside a vacant building and recovered firearms, ammunition, and narcotics.

On August 4th, 2026, around 1:50 p.m., officers went to the 4400 block of 8th Avenue NE for a call concerning trespassers in a vacant building. The owners of the building recently discovered people living inside it, despite it being vacant for years and having no renters. Additionally, the trespassers had installed a camera system and restored power to the structure.

Officers removed fourteen total trespassers from the building. Five of the trespassers were arrested for various felony and misdemeanor warrants from several surrounding jurisdictions.

Police booked a 42-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman, and two 32-year-old men into King County Jail for their felony and misdemeanor warrants, as well as trespassing. A 36-year-old man was arrested for his felony warrant, and officers booked him into Snohomish County Jail.

Officers recovered four rifles, several magazines, ammunition, narcotics, and cash from inside the building and three stolen electric bikes from the backyard. Additionally, four dogs and four puppies were recovered by Seattle Animal Control and are being cared for at the Seattle Animal Shelter.

Detectives with the Narcotics Unit will be conducting the follow-up investigation.

Please visit the Seattle Animal Shelter to view Nala, a 2-year-old grey and white pitbull mix recovered from the building, along with other animals in need of a home.

Incident: 2026-229045 / North Precinct