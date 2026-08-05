Town Newsletter (8/5/26)

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Town Council Meeting Recap (7/27/2026 Meeting)
At the Monday, July 27, 2026 meeting, the Town Council
• Approved Bids:
- Purchase of a front-line vehicle for the Police Department – a 2026 Ford Hybrid Explorer Police Interceptor, along with the required equipment.
- Additional scope of work from an engineering consultant to revise conceptual plans and cost estimates for field improvements at Chianese Field.
- Removal of an asphalt parking lot and concrete retaining wall at 25 Watson Avenue.
• Continued discussion of a Memorandum of Understanding for a second School Resource Officer to a future meeting.
• Passed a motion to reduce the FY2027 municipal budget by $253,049 – the total cut from the Committee on Appropriations-approved budget at the Financial Town Referendum (FTR) in May.
• Passed a motion to place proposed Town Charter amendments related to the Financial Town Referendum process before voters in November.
• Approved an agreement with the State to construct sidewalks on Massasoit Avenue and New Meadow Road and a commitment to provide the local match for an $800,000 earmark awarded to the Town.
(Photo courtesy of Town of Barrington)
Middle Highway Closure Near Primrose Hill School
Motorists are advised to avoid Middle Highway in front of Primrose Hill Elementary School from Tuesday, August 4th, through Friday, August 7th. A new drainage system is being installed, and a section of Middle Highway in front of the school will be closed daily from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. See map for detours that are in place: https://www.barrington.ri.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2913/School-Construction---Primrose-Traffic
Official Ballot Drop Box at entrance to Town Hall. (Photo courtesy of Town of Barrington)
2026 Voter Information
See the latest information for the Party Primary Election on Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Important Dates:
• Wednesday, August 5th – Mail Ballot Drop Box Opens for the Party Primary Election, Barrington Town Hall (drop box in front).
• Monday, August 10th – Voter Registration and Disaffiliation Deadline (Public Safety Building, Police Dispatch, 100 Federal Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) Online Voter Registration at the Secretary of State’s website at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Home/RegistertoVote?ActiveFlag=1.
• Wednesday, August 12th - Barrington Board of Canvassers will meet at 5:00 p.m. to Canvass the Final Voter List.
• Wednesday, August 19th – Mail Ballot Application Deadline, by 4:00 p.m. (Barrington Town Hall, Town Clerk’s Office) Apply Online for a Mail Ballot at the Secretary of State’s website at https://mailballot.sos.ri.gov/.
• Thursday, August 20th through Tuesday, September 8th – Early Voting at Barrington Town Hall (Council Chamber, 2nd Floor) during regular business hours; early voting ends at 4:00 p.m. on September 8th.
Please Note: Town Hall is CLOSED on Monday, September 7th – Labor Day. Usual Business Hours:
- Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon
• Wednesday, September 9th – PARTY PRIMARY, polls open at 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town Clerk’s Office is closed to all business other than Board of Canvassers.
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You can also use the Secretary of State’s “Look Up” tool to find your polling locations by address.
See the Voting Information Center on the Secretary of State's website
- Contributed by the Town of Barrington
(Photo courtesy of The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s)
Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s Church Opens Landmark 10th Season
The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s (COBSJ) proudly presents the opening of its 10th season with a chamber recital at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Barrington (191 County Road) on Sunday, August 30th at 3:00 p.m.
Performances will include works of Mozart, Beethoven, Shostakovich, and Holst. You are invited to experience the artistry of COBSJ’s outstanding local performers including small ensembles and the Rhode Island Flute Choir along with concert master, Wendy Rios, and Music Director, Luis Viquez.
The upcoming season includes four full chamber orchestra Sunday concerts:
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October 4, 2026 – A Decade in Harmony
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November 15, 2026 – Landscapes of Light and Sound
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February 14, 2027 – With Music... with Love
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April 11, 2027 – Symphonic Majesty: Power and Grace
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.cobsj.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/cobsjri.
- Contributed by Linda Diebold
Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. Johns
New Superintendent Invites Community to Meet & Greet
Barrington's new Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Holly Hageman, is looking forward to getting to know the community and has scheduled a series of informal Meet & Greet sessions.
Superintendent Hageman plans to connect with families, Town officials, public safety leaders, the Senior Center, the Barrington Public Library, and other community stakeholders.
Meet & Greet sessions will be held at Barrington Public Library, Trustee Room (2nd Floor) on:
- Thursday, August 6th – 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.
- Monday, August 17th – 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 19th – 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
Barrington Schools will announce additional community outreach opportunities after the start of the new school year.
- Contributed by Barrington School Department
(Photo courtesy of Barrington Recreation Department)
Field Day Extravaganza and Summer Concert Series Finale Set for August 16th
Join us for an evening of music, games, and family fun as we celebrate the end of summer at the Field Day Extravaganza and Summer Concert Series Finale. The event takes place on Sunday, August 16, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Barrington Town Hall grounds.
BankNewport and Barrington Recreation are hosting this free community event to wrap up the 2026 Summer Concert Series. Enjoy a live show from the Jesse Liam Band, who will play a mix of popular pop and country songs with family harmony vocals.
As the band plays, kids can take part in field day activities and active games. Adults can join in with casual lawn games. Pam’s Grill On The Go and The Rhode Soda Shoppe will be there too, serving food, drinks, and sweet treats for sale.
Bring your lawn chairs or picnic blankets, invite your family and friends, and join us for one last summer celebration with the community.
For additional event information, visit www.barrington.ri.gov/440/Concert-Series.
- Contributed by Town of Barrington Recreation Department
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Town of Barrington Offices Closed for Victory Day
Town of Barrington offices – Barrington Public Library (Also closed Sunday, August 9th for Summer Hours), Department of Public Works, The Peck Center, Recycling Center, School Department, and Town Hall – will be closed on Monday, August 10th, in observance of Victory Day. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, August 11th.
Refuse and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for the week and will occur through Saturday, August 15th. See the 2026 Refuse and Recycling Schedule.
Residents can access many Town services online at barrington.ri.gov during the closure. For emergencies, please call 911. Thank you for your patience.
- Contributed by Town of Barrington
(Image courtesy of Rhode Island Public Transit Authority)
RIPTA Reduced Fare Bus Pass Assistance Coming to Barrington
Need a RIPTA Reduced Fare Photo ID Bus Pass? Barrington residents who are eligible for reduced fares, including seniors and individuals with disabilities, can receive in-person assistance when RIPTA’s Customer Service team visits the Bayside Family YMCA on Thursday, September 3rd, 10:00 a.m. to noon.
During the visit, RIPTA staff will:
- Process new and renewal Reduced Fare Photo ID Bus Passes.
- Accept bus pass applications.
- Answer questions about RIPTA services and public transportation.
If you are unable to attend the Barrington event, additional community visits will be held at the Benjamin Church Senior Center in Bristol on Thursday, September 17th and the East Providence Senior Center on Thursday, November 19th, both from 10:00 a.m. to noon.
Residents may also apply online at RIPTA.com/ReducedFare or visit the RIPTA Photo ID Office at Kennedy Plaza in Providence open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (closed noon to 1:00 p.m.).
For more information, contact RIPTA Customer Service at 401-784-9500, ext. 2012.
- Contributed by Rhode Island Public Transit Authority
Providence River near Latham Park and Lighthouse Marina, Park Lot at Latham Park, and Barrington Beach during July 2026 King Tide. (Photos courtesy of Town of Barrington)
Monday’s Heavy Rain Highlights the Importance of Tracking Flooding
The torrential rainfall that moved through Barrington on Monday, August 3rd, served as a reminder that flooding can occur from a variety of causes, not just coastal storms. In a relatively short period of time, heavy rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems in some areas, resulting in localized flooding on streets and in low-lying areas.
While Monday’s event was caused by intense rainfall, king tides are another type of flooding event that occurs several times each year. Rhode Island is experiencing king tides in 2026 from June through December, providing an opportunity to understand better how higher sea levels affect vulnerable coastal areas.
The next king tide is expected on Tuesday, August 11th, with peak high tide at approximately 7:36 p.m. (0.8 ft). Residents who safely observe coastal flooding are encouraged to take photos and upload them through https://mycoast.org/ri.
Community observations play an important role in building a more resilient Barrington.
- Contributed by Town of Barrington
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Hashed lines indicate location of new sidewalks. (Map courtesy of Town of Barrington)
Barrington Secures $800,000 Federal Earmark for Long-Awaited Sidewalk and Infrastructure Projects
The Town of Barrington has officially secured an $800,000 federal earmark to jumpstart major pedestrian safety and infrastructure upgrades. Approved during the Town Council’s July 27, 2026 meeting, the new Congressionally Directed Spending will combine with federal and state resources funneled through the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), alongside $200,000 in local matching funds.
Together, these funding streams cover the total project cost of $2,590,000 to improve pedestrian safety on two heavily traveled state roads.
Project Scope and Location
Both sidewalks will be engineered and constructed as one project. This initiative targets areas long designated as top priorities by Town leadership:
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Massasoit Avenue: Construction of a brand-new sidewalk and vital accompanying drainage infrastructure on the stretch between Woodward Avenue and Arvin Avenue.
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New Meadow Road: Construction of a continuous sidewalk connecting Christine Drive to Deep Meadow Road.
Both segments represent state highway-related projects officially logged within the State’s Transportation Improvement Plan under STIP ID #1474 and #1473.
Timeline and Next Steps
With the Town Council authorizing the execution of the Subrecipient Agreement with RIDOT this week, the project moves into its final preparatory phases:
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2026–2027: Final design, structural engineering, environmental permitting, and bid document preparation will take place over the coming year.
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2028: Physical construction is scheduled to begin.
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2029: Full project completion and delivery.
Community Impact and Acknowledgments
The federal earmark directly accelerates a timeline that otherwise faced years of gridlock. Town officials expressed sincere gratitude to Senator Jack Reed and his staff for their relentless efforts in securing this Congressionally Directed Spending. Local leaders noted that without Senator Reed’s direct intervention, the critical Massasoit Avenue sidewalk expansion likely would not have been realized for many years to come.
- Contributed by Herbert A. Durfee III, Director of Planning, Building, Resilience, and Spencer Trust Administrator for the Town
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Sunday, August 9th – Guided Walk: Doug Rayner Wildlife Refuge, 111 George Street, 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Join Peter McCalmont and Charlie Brown from the Doug Rayner Wildlife Refuge Management Committee. Sponsored by the Barrington Land Conservation Trust (BLCT). Free
Sunday, August 9th - Barrington Summer Concert (Rory & The Blues Hounds), Latham Park, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.
Monday, August 10th – Victory Day, Refuse and recycling normal collection day is moved to the next day for the week (Monday to Saturday, August 10th to 15th). See collection schedule.
Tuesday, August 11th – Rhode Island King Tide, 7:36 p.m., 0.8’
Thursday, August 13th - Blood Drive, Barrington Baptist Church (25 Old County Road, Community Room), 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Donations by appointment, use sponsor code 5036 (Walk-ins will be welcomed if availability permits at time of arrival).
Saturday, August 15th – Last Day to Order Commemorative Brick Program, Personalize a commemorative brick that will become part of the permanent Barrington 250 installation on the Town Hall grounds.
Sunday, August 16th – Field Day Extravaganza & Concert Series Finale, Barrington Town Hall, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Summer fun activities, food trucks, and a special performance by Jesse Liam Band.
Monday, August 17th thru Friday, August 21st – Metal Collection Week. Call the Department of Public Works (DPW) to schedule pickup, 247-1907.
Wednesday, August 26th – First Day of School
Sunday, August 30th – Music Bingo 4 a Cause, Barrington Town Hall Grounds, 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Bingo rounds, live animals & pony rides, face painting, food & drink, and games. Sponsored by ALS Rhode Island (ALS RI) and organized by Marcus Paiva. Learn more and purchase tickets/donate to benefit ALS RI: https://alsunitedri.rallybound.org/music-bingo-4-a-cause/Donate/Tickets.
Sunday, August 30th – The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s Performance (2026-2027 season), St. John's Episcopal Church (191 County Road), Time: 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 1st – Rhode Island League of Women Voters/Primary Debate for General Assembly 67 (2 candidates), Barrington Public Library (Salem Family Auditorium, 2nd Floor) at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 6th - Blood Drive, Barrington Congregational Church (461 County Road), 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Donations by appointment, use sponsor code 1562 (Walk-ins will be welcomed if availability permits at time of arrival).
Monday, September 7th – Labor Day Holiday, Refuse and recycling normal collection day is moved to the next day for the week (Monday to Saturday, September 7th to 12th). See collection schedule.
Tuesday, September 8th – Barrington Beach Closes for the Season.
Wednesday, September 9th - Blood Drive, Barrington Public Library (281 County Road), 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Donations by appointment, use sponsor code 2512 (Walk-ins will be welcomed if availability permits at time of arrival).
Wednesday, September 9th – Party Primary Election, polls open 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town Clerk’s Office is closed to all business other than Board of Canvassers.
SAVE THE DATES:
Thursday, September 17th – Adult String Instrument Workshop with Community Strings Project, Barrington Public Library (Collis Family Gallery, 2nd Floor), 6:30 p.m., Adults are invited to join members of the String Orchestra and Guitar Ensemble for a brief concert followed by a meet-and-greet with the musicians and their instruments. Free and open to adults.
Saturday, September 19th – Washington Trust FREE Shred Day, Barrington Public Library (Peck Center parking lot behind the Library), 10:00 a.m. to noon. Two boxes maximum per person. Please Note: Separate event from Department of Public Works (DPW) Community Shred on Saturday, October 17th.
Saturday and Sunday, September 19th & 20th – Family Beach Campout, Join neighbors at the community campout at Barrington Beach. Registration, schedule of events, and rules.
Sunday, September 27th – Barrington 250th Food & Music Festival and Barrington Arts Festival.
Monday, September 28th – Rhode Island League of Women Voters/General Election Debate for Town Council (4 candidates) and General Assembly 67 (2 candidates), Barrington Public Library (Salem Family Auditorium, 2nd Floor) at 5:30 p.m.
SEE ALSO:
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The Barrington Town Council is looking for volunteers to serve on:
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Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC): 2 vacancies: 2 alternates
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Board of Assessment Review: 1 vacancy: 1st alternate
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Bristol County Water Authority: 1 vacancy: 1 full member
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Cemetery Commission: 1 vacancy: 1 full member
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Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee: 2 vacancies: 2nd alternate and 1 student representative to serve a term of June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027 (non-voting member)
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Housing Board of Trustees: 3 vacancies: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd alternates
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Juvenile Hearing Board: 1 vacancy: alternate
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Library Board of Trustees: 1 vacancy, 1 full member
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Open Space Committee: 1 vacancy, 1st alternate
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Parks and Recreation Commission: 1 vacancy: 1 student representative to serve a term of June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027 (non-voting member)
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Resilience and Energy Committee: 2 vacancies: 1 full member and 1st alternate
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Veterans Advisory Committee: 2 vacancies: 2 alternates (5 members to be veterans, can include family members of veterans)
Updated Monday, August 3, 2026
To apply, go to the Boards and Commission webpage.
CONTACT US
All newsletters are emailed on Tuesdays unless noted otherwise (*Emailed next day due to holiday.) Do you have something you would like to see shared in the newsletter? Please send to info@barrington.ri.gov.
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