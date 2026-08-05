Town Newsletter (8/5/26)

Town Council Meeting Recap (7/27/2026 Meeting) At the Monday, July 27, 2026 meeting, the Town Council • Approved Bids: Purchase of a front-line vehicle for the Police Department – a 2026 Ford Hybrid Explorer Police Interceptor, along with the required equipment.

Additional scope of work from an engineering consultant to revise conceptual plans and cost estimates for field improvements at Chianese Field.

Removal of an asphalt parking lot and concrete retaining wall at 25 Watson Avenue. • Continued discussion of a Memorandum of Understanding for a second School Resource Officer to a future meeting. • Passed a motion to reduce the FY2027 municipal budget by $253,049 – the total cut from the Committee on Appropriations-approved budget at the Financial Town Referendum (FTR) in May. • Passed a motion to place proposed Town Charter amendments related to the Financial Town Referendum process before voters in November. • Approved an agreement with the State to construct sidewalks on Massasoit Avenue and New Meadow Road and a commitment to provide the local match for an $800,000 earmark awarded to the Town. (Photo courtesy of Town of Barrington) Middle Highway Closure Near Primrose Hill School Motorists are advised to avoid Middle Highway in front of Primrose Hill Elementary School from Tuesday, August 4th, through Friday, August 7th. A new drainage system is being installed, and a section of Middle Highway in front of the school will be closed daily from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. See map for detours that are in place: https://www.barrington.ri.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2913/School-Construction---Primrose-Traffic Official Ballot Drop Box at entrance to Town Hall. (Photo courtesy of Town of Barrington) 2026 Voter Information See the latest information for the Party Primary Election on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Important Dates: • Wednesday, August 5th – Mail Ballot Drop Box Opens for the Party Primary Election, Barrington Town Hall (drop box in front). • Monday, August 10th – Voter Registration and Disaffiliation Deadline (Public Safety Building, Police Dispatch, 100 Federal Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) Online Voter Registration at the Secretary of State’s website at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Home/RegistertoVote?ActiveFlag=1. • Wednesday, August 12th - Barrington Board of Canvassers will meet at 5:00 p.m. to Canvass the Final Voter List. • Wednesday, August 19th – Mail Ballot Application Deadline, by 4:00 p.m. (Barrington Town Hall, Town Clerk’s Office) Apply Online for a Mail Ballot at the Secretary of State’s website at https://mailballot.sos.ri.gov/. • Thursday, August 20th through Tuesday, September 8th – Early Voting at Barrington Town Hall (Council Chamber, 2nd Floor) during regular business hours; early voting ends at 4:00 p.m. on September 8th. Please Note: Town Hall is CLOSED on Monday, September 7th – Labor Day. Usual Business Hours: Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon • Wednesday, September 9th – PARTY PRIMARY, polls open at 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town Clerk’s Office is closed to all business other than Board of Canvassers. ---------------------- You can also use the Secretary of State’s “Look Up” tool to find your polling locations by address. See the Voting Information Center on the Secretary of State's website - Contributed by the Town of Barrington (Photo courtesy of The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s) Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s Church Opens Landmark 10th Season The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s (COBSJ) proudly presents the opening of its 10th season with a chamber recital at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Barrington (191 County Road) on Sunday, August 30th at 3:00 p.m. Performances will include works of Mozart, Beethoven, Shostakovich, and Holst. You are invited to experience the artistry of COBSJ’s outstanding local performers including small ensembles and the Rhode Island Flute Choir along with concert master, Wendy Rios, and Music Director, Luis Viquez. The upcoming season includes four full chamber orchestra Sunday concerts: October 4, 2026 – A Decade in Harmony

A Decade in Harmony November 15, 2026 – Landscapes of Light and Sound

Landscapes of Light and Sound February 14, 2027 – With Music... with Love

With Music... with Love April 11, 2027 – Symphonic Majesty: Power and Grace Admission is free. For more information, visit www.cobsj.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/cobsjri. - Contributed by Linda Diebold Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. Johns New Superintendent Invites Community to Meet & Greet Barrington's new Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Holly Hageman, is looking forward to getting to know the community and has scheduled a series of informal Meet & Greet sessions. Superintendent Hageman plans to connect with families, Town officials, public safety leaders, the Senior Center, the Barrington Public Library, and other community stakeholders. Meet & Greet sessions will be held at Barrington Public Library, Trustee Room (2nd Floor) on: Thursday, August 6th – 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, August 17th – 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19th – 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Barrington Schools will announce additional community outreach opportunities after the start of the new school year. - Contributed by Barrington School Department (Photo courtesy of Barrington Recreation Department) Field Day Extravaganza and Summer Concert Series Finale Set for August 16th Join us for an evening of music, games, and family fun as we celebrate the end of summer at the Field Day Extravaganza and Summer Concert Series Finale. The event takes place on Sunday, August 16, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Barrington Town Hall grounds. BankNewport and Barrington Recreation are hosting this free community event to wrap up the 2026 Summer Concert Series. Enjoy a live show from the Jesse Liam Band, who will play a mix of popular pop and country songs with family harmony vocals. As the band plays, kids can take part in field day activities and active games. Adults can join in with casual lawn games. Pam’s Grill On The Go and The Rhode Soda Shoppe will be there too, serving food, drinks, and sweet treats for sale. Bring your lawn chairs or picnic blankets, invite your family and friends, and join us for one last summer celebration with the community. For additional event information, visit www.barrington.ri.gov/440/Concert-Series. - Contributed by Town of Barrington Recreation Department