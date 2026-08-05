Barrington Police Department - Community Notice

In the summer of 2025, the Barrington Police Department (BPD) announced a “Measured Enforcement” effort to curb the dangerous operation of Electric Motorized Bicycles (Electric Bicycles / E-Bikes). The BPD will use the same “Measured Enforcement” model to enforce the new signage at the Barrington Shopping Center on County Road.

As a reminder:

State law prohibits a juvenile under 16 years of age to operate any class of Electric Motorized Bicycles (Electric Bicycles / E-Bikes).

State law requires all operators of and passengers on (under 21) an Electric Motorized Bicycles (Electric Bicycles / E-Bikes) to wear a certified helmet.

State law prohibits the operation of ‘Recreational Vehicles” (ATV and unclassified Electric Dirt Bikes) on roads.

State law requires helmets to be worn by anyone ages 15 and younger who is

an operator or a passenger on a bicycle, or using or operating a skateboard,

roller skates, inline skates, or scooter, whether electric or otherwise.

There is currently no state law or local ordinance governing Electric Scooters / E-Scooters; however, Brown Health states, they are “seeing a huge rise in injuries related to e-bikes and e-scooters, with injury severity far greater than standard pedal bikes”.

Last October, Barrington Police Chief Michael E. Correia strongly suggested that parents apply the common-sense safety measures applied to E-Bikes to E-Scooters within their households.

Per Brown Health, “In 2025 there were 85 visits to the Hasbro Emergency Department for e-bike and e-scooter injuries, but in the first 7 months of 2026 there have already been 143 visits!” This is a serious public health issue.

Please consider restricting e-scooters and e-bikes in your household. Together we can prevent a serious injury in our town. Thank you for your cooperation.