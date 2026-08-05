Hernando Beach Boat Ramp #1 to Close All Day August 11 and Reopen at 6:00 p.m. on August 12

(Brooksville, FL) – The Hernando Beach Boat Ramp #1 will be closed all day on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, and will reopen at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The boat ramp will be closed while repairs are made to a storm drainage pipe.

Hernando Beach Boat Ramp #1 is located at 4483 Calienta St, Hernando Beach, FL 34607. More information about Hernando County waterways and boat ramps can be found at www.HernandoCounty.us/community-recreation/natural-resources.

Hernando Beach Boat Ramp #1

For questions or more information, please contact

Hernando County’s Department of Public Works at (352) 754-4423.

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