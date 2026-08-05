Arts and History 2026 Fall Artist in Residence
Spring 2026 Artist in Residence: David Gonzalez
Storytelling Workshop for Families
Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026
11 a.m., Broomfield Library
Discover the art of storytelling in this interactive ‘play’shop with Artist in Residence, David Gonzalez. Explore rhythm, rhyme and repetition through fun exercises and games designed to make storytelling easy to understand and practice. A familiar folk tale is used as the basis for the workshop and then groups work together to design their own version of a story to tell to the others.
This program is appropriate for ages 5 and up and their caregivers. No registration, but space may be limited.
"Talking Birds and Golden Fish" Performance with David Gonzalez
Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026
2 p.m., Broomfield Auditorium
The whole family is invited to this performance from the Spring Artist in Residence, David Gonzalez! "Talking Birds and Golden Fish" is a new storytelling performance featuring animal tales from around the world, including India, Persia, South America and the Caribbean. The frisky critters have quite a few things to share: kindness, empathy, and other life lessons for young and old alike. Stories include Hummingbird and Tree, The Raven and Pigeons and Margarita and the Golden Fish. Piano accompaniment and arrangements by Daniel Kelly.
There is no cost to attend this event and no registration.
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