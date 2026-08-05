Understanding Utah’s Updated Proximity Requirements for Alcohol Licenses

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Effective May 6, 2026, restaurants and hotels that have been prohibited from obtaining alcohol licensing due to strict proximity requirements may now pursue an exception if their business is near a park, playground, or library.

Utah law restricts many businesses from obtaining a license to sell alcohol if they are located too close to “community locations” which include a church, public or private school, a public park, public playground, or a library. The recent change provides some options to the previously inflexible requirement. Now, restaurants and hotels can apply with their local authority to receive a proximity variance and apply for alcohol licensing.

Who is Eligible?

Restaurants and hotels that are within 300 feet measured by ordinary pedestrian travel, or 200 feet measured in a straight line to a public park, playground or public library are eligible to receive a variance to obtain a liquor license.

The new variance does not apply to churches or public or private schools.

How To Apply?

Apply for local consent from the local municipality where the business is located. Before consent is approved, the local authority must hold a public hearing and receive public comment. After the hearing, there is a 30-day waiting period before local authority can approve. Once local consent is granted, then the applicant can submit an alcohol license application to the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services. The Utah Alcoholic Beverage Services Commission will then review the application to determine whether access is granted for the alcohol license and approve the proximity variance.

More information on proximity restrictions.

Have more questions?

Please contact the DABS help desk at [email protected] or call 801-977-6939. Our staff will be happy to put you in contact with the right person.

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