Lieutenant Brandalyn Crapo Promoted to Idaho State Police Headquarters Patrol Captain

MERIDIAN, Idaho – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lieutenant Brandalyn Crapo to Patrol Captain at ISP Headquarters.

Captain Crapo began her law enforcement career with ISP in 2014 after graduating from ATC Class #42. She was initially assigned to District 3 Patrol and later served on the DUI and Domestic Highway Enforcement teams.

Throughout her career, Captain Crapo served numerous specialized and instructional assignments, including Field Training Officer, Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), general topics instructor, Technical Collision Investigator, law enforcement phlebotomist, and member of the Idaho State Police Honor Guard. Her commitment to training, mentoring, and professional development has remained a consistent focus throughout her career.

In 2021, Captain Crapo was promoted to Patrol Sergeant in District 3, where she also supervised the district’s field training program. In 2023, she was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant and assumed command of the Idaho State Police Honor Guard. She also remained a DRE instructor and the District 3 DRE coordinator.

“One of the things I’ve always appreciated about Brandalyn is that she never seeks recognition, but she has certainly earned it,” said Colonel Bill Gardiner, Director of ISP. “She worked her way through the ranks, earned the trust of her colleagues, and continually took on greater responsibility. She has a talent for bringing people together, keeping projects moving forward, and finding practical solutions to difficult problems. Most importantly, she genuinely cares about the people she works with and the mission we serve. She’s earned this opportunity, and we’re fortunate to have her leadership. I am excited to see what she accomplishes in this new role.”

In her new position, Captain Crapo will oversee Training, the Patrol budget, Fleet Services, and the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Captain Crapo earned a Master of Arts degree in executive leadership from Liberty University. She also serves as president of Chapter 3 of the Idaho State Police Association, vice president of Honoring Idaho Fallen Badges, and a member of the board of directors for the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial.

Captain Crapo said she is grateful for the opportunities ISP has provided throughout her career and looks forward to continuing to support employees as the agency advances its mission.

ISP is committed to serving and protecting the lives, property, and constitutional rights of the people of Idaho through courage, service, and professionalism.

###

Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho, District 2 - Central Idaho, District 3 - Western Idaho, District 4 - Southern Idaho, District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho