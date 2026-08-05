Belarusian leader of international ransomware scheme known as “Ransom Cartel” sentenced to 16 years in prison

Belarusian national Maksim Silnikau, 40, the creator and administrator of the Ransom Cartel ransomware strain, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.