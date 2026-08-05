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Belarusian leader of international ransomware scheme known as “Ransom Cartel” sentenced to 16 years in prison

Belarusian national Maksim Silnikau, 40, the creator and administrator of the Ransom Cartel ransomware strain, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

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Belarusian leader of international ransomware scheme known as “Ransom Cartel” sentenced to 16 years in prison

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