Gulfpoint Construction Announces Opening of Hector A. Cafferata, Jr. K-8 School, the First P3 Campus in Lee County

front aerial view of the Hector A. Cafferata, Jr. K-8 School Hector A. Cafferata, Jr K-8 School Sign The main entrance of Hector A. Cafferata, Jr. K-8 School, Lee County's first public-private partnership campus.

The K-8 campus marks School District of Lee County’s first public-private partnership school, delivering modern facilities ahead of the new academic year.

Hector A. Cafferata, Jr. K‑8 represents exactly the kind of project Gulfpoint was built for – complex, community‑critical work where schedule, budget, and quality all matter.” — Tommy Huether, Vice President & Project Manager of Gulfpoint Construction

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulfpoint Construction Company is proud to announce the opening of the new Hector A. Cafferata, Jr. K‑8 School in Cape Coral, Florida, a state‑of‑the‑art campus delivered in partnership with the School District of Lee County . This flagship project transforms the former Hector A. Cafferata, Jr. Elementary into a modern K‑8 facility, welcoming students to a brand-new campus in northwest Cape Coral.A Landmark Gulfpoint ProjectThe new Hector A. Cafferata, Jr. K‑8 School is the School District of Lee County’s first public‑private partnership (P3) build and a milestone project in Gulfpoint Construction’s portfolio of educational facilities. Selected through a competitive process, Gulfpoint was entrusted to provide a turnkey solution – from design coordination through construction – on the district’s 31‑acre site in northwest Cape Coral.“Hector A. Cafferata, Jr. K‑8 represents exactly the kind of project Gulfpoint was built for – complex, community‑critical work where schedule, budget, and quality all matter,” said Tommy Huether, Vice President & Project Manager of Gulfpoint Construction. “We are honored to help bring students back to a permanent, modern campus and to support the district’s vision for a full K‑8 program.”Cost Savings and Schedule CertaintyUnder the P3 structure, Gulfpoint partnered closely with the School District of Lee County to streamline delivery, minimize risk, and create long‑term value for taxpayers. The agreement is focused on time and cost efficiencies – without private financing or long‑term management contracts – ensuring the facility remains fully public and district‑owned.By integrating design and construction and locking in major project components early, Gulfpoint helped the district reduce exposure to cost escalation, accelerate the project schedule, and limit change orders typically associated with traditional bid‑build methods. This approach allowed construction to move rapidly from groundbreaking to completion and supports the district’s goal of delivering more classroom seats at a competitive cost per student station.Built for Capacity, Resilience, and LearningThe new Hector A. Cafferata, Jr. K‑8 campus significantly expands student capacity compared to the original elementary school, providing space for approximately 1,800 students and dedicated middle‑grade facilities. The design supports enrollment growth in the Burnt Store Road corridor while giving students a complete K‑8 pathway in a single, cohesive campus.Following the severe damage to the prior building from Hurricane Ian, Gulfpoint prioritized resilience, safety, and energy efficiency in the new construction. The campus incorporates elevated site planning, robust life‑safety systems, improved traffic circulation, and modern classroom technology to support high‑quality teaching and learning across all grade levels.Partnership with the School District of Lee CountyFrom the initial negotiations through groundbreaking in May 2025, Gulfpoint and the School District of Lee County have worked side‑by‑side to bring this project from concept to reality. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to rebuilding stronger after Hurricane Ian and providing students and staff with a safe, inspiring place to learn.“We view this project as a model for how the private sector and public schools can partner to deliver complex facilities faster and smarter,” said Adam Molloy, Gulfpoint’s Strategic Development & Project Manager. “The School District of Lee County set a clear vision, and our team was proud to help execute it.”About Gulfpoint Construction CompanyGulfpoint Construction Company is a Fort Myers-based, family-owned commercial construction firm founded in 1985 by the Huether family and still led by the family today. The company is dedicated to building spaces that strengthen communities across Southwest Florida, specializing in mission-driven projects—including K–12 schools, churches, financial institutions, industrial facilities, and manufacturing campuses—delivered through collaborative partnerships with public agencies and private owners. Community investment and long-standing relationships are central to Gulfpoint's approach, reflected in a portfolio of projects that prioritize safety, value, and lasting impact for the students, families, businesses, and communities they serve. To learn more about Gulfpoint Construction Company and its community partnerships, visit www.gpconstruction.com

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