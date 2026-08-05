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AHA podcast examines rapid pace of healthcare’s evolution and what it holds for the future

In this conversation, Jackie Gerhart, M.D., chief medical officer at Epic, Thomas McGinn, M.D., chief physician executive officer at CommonSpirit Health, and Zia Agha, M.D., chief medical officer at West Health, discuss the rapid pace of healthcare’s evolution and what that means for physicians, patients and health systems. From continuous care and workforce challenges to stronger patient relationships and emerging technologies, this conversation examines the changes shaping the next generation of healthcare and beyond. LISTEN NOW 

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AHA podcast examines rapid pace of healthcare’s evolution and what it holds for the future

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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