Blog details how healthcare affordability begins with having care close to home and why rural hospitals matter

A blog by Shannon Wu, AHA director of payment policy, explains why having access to care close to home and the existence of rural hospitals are fundamental factors of healthcare affordability. “The presence of a hospital nearby helps patients avoid unnecessary travel expenses, reduces delays in care, makes available timely treatment for emergencies, and connects communities to essential services ranging from primary care to cancer treatment and behavioral health,” Wu writes. “Yet, these options are slowly vanishing in rural communities. When hospitals struggle or disappear, the consequences extend beyond individual patients to affect the health, stability and economic well-being of entire communities.” READ MORE

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