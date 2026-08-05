Kuderer brings insurers, OIC staff to disaster assistance center in Spokane

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer is sending insurance experts from her office to staff the disaster assistance center (DAC) in Spokane:

Thursday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 9

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (hours subject to change)

Shadle Park High School

4327 N Ash St

Spokane, WA 99205

At Kuderer’s request, representatives from a dozen insurance companies that cover properties in the area will also be on site to help process claims and answer policyholders' questions.

“The Office of the Insurance Commissioner fully stands with people who’ve been affected by the devastating fires,” said Kuderer. “I encourage anyone who has questions or who is unsure how to start a claim to come to the DAC to get help from the OIC or their insurance company.”

Kuderer issued an emergency order on Aug. 3 to provide relief to Washington policyholders affected by the recent wildfires. The order is in effect from Aug. 3 - Sept. 30, and applies to all property and auto insurers operating in Washington state.

It directs insurers to:

Provide 45-day grace periods for premium payments and waive all late fees and reinstatement fees.

Not cancel a policy for nonpayment unless directed to do so by the policyholder.

Extend the nonrenewal notice period for property coverage from 60 days to 120 days before the expiration date of the policy. For auto coverage, the extension is from 20 to 60 days.

The emergency order applies to all zip codes and adjacent zip codes in Washington state where wildfires have burned homes or other structures or where official evacuation orders have been issued. View the complete list of covered zip codes in the emergency order. (PDF 332.95KB)

In addition, Kuderer opened registration for out-of-state adjusters.

Kuderer is using powers granted to her following the statewide emergency that Gov. Bob Ferguson declared on Aug. 1 in response to the widespread wildfires in Washington.

When the governor issues an emergency proclamation, the commissioner can issue an emergency order related to insurance policies to ensure access to coverage. The order can be extended by the commissioner for 30 days at a time if the governor’s emergency proclamation remains in effect.

Anyone facing disaster recovery can find information about where to start on the OIC’s website.