B-Roll, Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Slams Trump’s New Medicare Cuts That Will Raise Prescription Drug Costs for 1.3 Million Seniors Across New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Trump Administration’s controversial plan to end Medicare Part D subsidies will raise prescription drug costs for around 1.3 million seniors across New York State, according to policy analyst estimates. Governor Hochul joined seniors in New York City to demand that the Trump Administration stop these planned Medicare cuts and end their crusade to raise costs for millions of seniors across the nation. If the Trump Administration proceeds with its plans to end Medicare Part D subsidies, impacted seniors could see higher monthly premiums starting in 2027.

B-ROLL of the Governor talking with seniors about rising drug costs is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor’s Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

What a voice. I'm taking him everywhere with me. Thank you, Jordan. It is so great to be back here. I saw many people remembered my previous visits, and I want to thank my dear, dear, dear friends, your extraordinary elected officials, who join me once again, and that is Congressman Jerry Nadler, America's conscience. He's done a great, great job for us, and Jerry and I served together in Congress for a little while, and he always made me feel so connected to his beloved district as well. So thank you, Jerry. I have been here before with Linda Rosenthal, your great assemblymember. What a champion she is for you in our state legislature. We're dear friends. And Gale Brewer, who is Borough President — Councilmember, we spent so much time together when I was first running for lieutenant governor and continuing on in many positions. And people used to comment on my schedule, and I said “No, no, you need to see Gale Brewer's schedule. She is everywhere because she cares so deeply about her constituents."

I wanted to just drop by. There's a lot on your minds. I'm going to walk around all the tables and say hi, and then have a special conversation before I go.

But I'm very, very, very concerned, as is Jerry as he sees what's happening in Washington, that there's now a new assault on seniors — an assault on seniors by the Trump administration that is now taking away a subsidy for prescription drugs, so your monthly premiums will now go up. Thank you to the Republicans in Washington. And I wanted you to be aware of this, because I find this abhorrent, especially when we are told that prices were going to come down on day one. Remember that promise? Of course they're coming down, prescription drugs, groceries and everything. Has anybody seen that happen? Because I sure haven't. We are still waiting for that, and it's been too long.

And I also want to say, when I think about healthcare costs though, we're doing everything we can in the State of New York, because I appreciate what you do. I've been a member of AARP a lot longer than you think, by the way. I've had my card a long time, so I'm a senior, I'm actually a grandmother, okay? So let me get that out there as well.

But we've expanded the Medicare Savings Program that helps seniors save over $7,000 a year here in the State of New York. That's what we're doing to try and counteract what is happening in Washington. Also, we have so many people who have to receive insulin for their diabetes, and co-pays are expensive. We eliminated co-pays in the State of New York, saving $25 million for New York, and you no longer have to pay for that, you or your family. EpiPens, we make sure that those are covered as well, and cancer screenings and detection and all these things that can make your life more enriched, because, as I know, you spend a lot more time at the doctor's office as you get older. And I want to make sure that you have the ability to cover those costs in addition to everything else you're paying.

We've cut middle class taxes, the lowest tax rate cut in 70 years. We're giving a billion dollars back — working with our friends like Linda in the legislature — a billion dollars back to help cover utility bills. We did inflation rebate checks. We're helping cover the cost of childcare for your grandkids and your kids to be able to afford to live in this city.

So I just wanted to just touch base that I believe it is all of our rights, but especially our seniors who've already paid their dues, who've enriched our communities, who simply want to be able to get through the wonderful years of their lives without being taxed to death or crushed to death with the high burden of cost.

My commitment is to relieve that burden and to continue standing up, using my voice as the governor of the State of New York, and I am so proud to represent you, so proud to represent you. But use my voice as a leader of 20 million people and thousands and millions of seniors to stand up against the Trump administration, shoulder to shoulder with people like Jerry Nadler in Washington, and say, "Enough is enough. Leave our seniors alone." Here in New York, I'll continue to fight for you and protect you. Thank you very much.

I'm going to walk around, say hi to some folks. We have a conversation about the cost of everything, but feel free to tell me whatever's on your mind.