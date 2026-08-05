$750K Investment for Pendragon Theatre

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an additional $750,000 state investment to close the final funding gap for Pendragon Theatre. Earlier this year, the Governor announced the opening of Pendragon Theatre’s new downtown facility in Saranac Lake valued at more than $11 million. The additional funding for the new theatre at 56 Woodruff Street, where a vacant grocery store once stood, represents a significant investment in the region’s cultural infrastructure and a major milestone for one of the Adirondacks’ leading performing arts organizations.

“The Pendragon Theatre is a testament to what is possible when we prioritize the arts as a catalyst for downtown revitalization,” Governor Hochul said. “What was just a vacant grocery store in the middle of the Saranac Lake community was transformed into not only a performing arts space but also a year-round gathering space that residents and visitors can call home.”

The additional $750,000 state investment closes Pendragon Theatre’s final funding gap and provides the theatre with a permanent home designed to support expanded year-round programming, foster artistic development and increase access to live theatre for residents and visitors. The theatre serves as a cultural anchor in downtown Saranac Lake, contributing to ongoing revitalization efforts and supporting regional economic growth through increased tourism and local engagement.

The project was supported through a combination of public and private investment, including support from various state agencies, reflecting New York State’s continued commitment to strengthening arts and culture as key drivers of economic development. New York State provided more than $6.2 million to the project, including a $2.5 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, a $2 million Empire State Development Restore NY grant to the Village of Saranac Lake, a $500,000 ESD Market NY grant, a $750,000 discretionary grant from ESD, $400,000 via two New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Smart Growth grants and a $145,000 New York State Council on the Arts grant.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is making targeted investments that revitalize downtowns and strengthen the cultural fabric of our communities. Transforming a long-vacant site into a modern home for Pendragon Theatre ensures this dynamic performing arts hub will continue to drive year-round tourism and economic growth in Saranac Lake. ESD is proud to support this project and help keep the theatre a vital anchor for the Adirondack region for generations to come.”

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “NYSCA has been a proud supporter of the Pendragon Theatre for nearly forty years and we are thrilled to help launch its next chapter. Thanks to the Governor’s ongoing commitment to New York’s powerful arts and culture sector, Pendragon’s new state-of-the-art facility will house year-round programming and productions — sparking regional growth, driving tourism and inspiring the next generation of New York creatives.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “For decades, Pendragon Theatre has been a cornerstone of arts and culture in the Adirondacks, and the Department of State is proud to help ensure its legacy continues. Investments in arts and culture are investments in stronger, more vibrant communities, drawing people downtown, supporting local businesses and enriching quality of life. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Saranac Lake is building on those strengths and creating an even more dynamic future. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to this transformative program, which is helping communities across New York State revitalize their downtowns and preserve the places that make them unique.”

Assemblymember Michael Cashman said, “The Pendragon Theatre is a stellar example of the North Country's incredible art scene and the region's dedication to bringing new faces to the North Country through unique experiences. This expansion will greatly increase their performance capabilities, as well as provide the region with great multi-purpose community gathering spaces. I am grateful for the state's continued support of their renovations and look forward to seeing the conclusion of this project."

Village of Saranac Lake Mayor Kelly Brunette said, “Today's announcement is another meaningful investment in the future of Saranac Lake. Governor Hochul understands that investing in the arts is investing in people. Pendragon Theatre is a place where young people will find their voices, artists will share their talents, neighbors will gather and visitors will experience the creative spirit of Saranac Lake and the Adirondacks. The arts help define who we are. They strengthen our local economy, energize our downtown, and bring people together. We're grateful to Governor Hochul and our state partners for investing in Adirondack communities, the arts and the future of Saranac Lake.”