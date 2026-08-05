Media Credentialing Opens for the United States G20 Finance Ministerial in Asheville, North Carolina

WASHINGTON – Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will host the United States G20 Finance Ministerial in Asheville, North Carolina, convening finance ministers, central bank governors, deputies, and senior officials from the world's leading economies to advance discussions on global economic priorities.

The schedule is as follows:

G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting

Saturday, August 29 – Sunday, August 30, 2026

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

Monday, August 31 – Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Members of the media interested in covering the United States G20 Finance Ministerial may apply for credentials here no later than Monday, August 24th.

Approved media will receive confirmation with additional information regarding credential distribution, security screening procedures, media access, camera positions, press filing facilities, parking, road closures, and other operational logistics. Additional media guidance will be distributed to approved credentialed media as the meetings approach.

Media credentials are non-transferable and subject to security screening and approval.

For additional information and event updates, please visit www.G20.org.

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