Keeping New Yorkers Healthy

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation requiring that owners and operators of cooling towers in New York City certify that their cooling towers have been inspected, tested, cleaned, and disinfected in compliance with the New York City Administrative Code. Cooling towers can be the source of bacterial outbreaks such as Legionnaires' disease, which causes flu-like symptoms and can be fatal.. The legislation sets timelines for building owners to notify the New York City Department of Buildings (NYC DOB) and take steps to remedy any public health hazards in cooling towers and increases civil penalties on building owners who fail to report or address these issues.

“Protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers is my highest priority,” Governor Hochul said. “Recent outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease underscore the urgency of certification requirements, and we look forward to working with the City to ensure New Yorkers are protected against these public health threats.”

The legislation (S08472-A/A09058A) will require biannual certifications taking place in January and July of each year or by dates specified by NYC DOB. In addition, it clarifies that the building owner must take steps to address maintenance deficiencies as soon as possible but no later than 48 hours, and must notify NYC DOB and take steps to address levels of microbes that present a serious health threat as soon as possible but no later than 24 hours. It also increases civil penalties for violations to $2,500 for a first violation, $7,000 for a second or subsequent violation, and up to $12,500 for a violation that results in a fatality or serious injury.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership on this legislation that continues to advance New York State’s nation-leading regulations for cooling towers and reduce the public’s exposure to Legionella. Cooling tower operators should ensure they are conducting testing and treatment at the required intervals. The Department will continue to provide outreach to local health departments and healthcare providers to raise awareness about summertime pneumonia and to encourage clinical sampling for Legionella when a patient presents with pneumonia during the summer months.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “Keeping New Yorkers safe means preventing outbreaks before they happen by holding building owners accountable for maintaining their cooling towers. New York City has the strongest cooling tower regulations in the country, requiring regular inspections, maintenance and testing to stop Legionella bacteria from spreading. Every year, we hold owners accountable with hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, and we welcome any opportunity to strengthen these protections even further. Every New Yorker deserves to know that their city is doing everything possible to protect their health.”

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin said, “No family should ever lose a loved one to a preventable Legionnaires' disease outbreak. This legislation is an important step toward strengthening accountability and ensuring dangerous cooling towers are inspected, reported, and remediated before lives are put at risk. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill and for her commitment to protecting New Yorkers. At the City level, the Council will continue to press for additional reforms through a comprehensive oversight hearing and a package of legislation this September to strengthen prevention, transparency and public health protections so an outbreak of this scale never happens again."

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, "I drafted this bill one year ago during the Harlem Legionnaires' Outbreak and I am grateful to the Governor for signing it in quick order. I look forward to working with Governor Hochul on a whole suite of solutions to ensure that our water, from source to tap, is pristine.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, "I thank Governor Hochul for signing a law that will increase inspections and reporting requirements to ensure proper maintenance of cooling towers. The recent outbreaks of Legionnaires disease in New York City made it clear that these measures are needed to maintain the highest standards in hygiene and building safety, which will protect New Yorkers from this public health concern.”

Assemblymember Jordan Wright said, “Legionnaires’ disease is a serious and preventable public health threat, and we cannot afford to wait until New Yorkers become sick — or worse — to act. This legislation strengthens our protections by requiring more frequent testing and certification of cooling towers, establishing clear deadlines to address dangerous conditions and imposing stiffer penalties on building owners who fail to do their part to protect the public. I am proud to have championed this legislation because every New Yorker deserves to know that the places where they live, work, and gather are safe. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and for signing this critical measure into law. Her partnership has helped us take a meaningful step toward preventing future outbreaks, holding negligent property owners accountable and protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers.

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “Too many families across our state have suffered preventable losses from Legionnaires’ disease. Every New Yorker deserves the assurance that the buildings around them are safe and that owners are held accountable. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in signing this important measure to protect public health.”

Legionnaires' disease is caused by Legionella bacteria that grow in warm water. The disease spreads through water vapor that contains the bacteria. It is a type of pneumonia that causes flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, muscle aches, and cough. Anyone who believes they have contracted Legionnaires' disease is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider right away.