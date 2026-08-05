Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 484,059 in the last 365 days.

ITD closes I-84 and Garrity off-ramp in Nampa Friday for repaving

ITD continues repaving ramps along I-84.

The Idaho Transportation Department will close the eastbound off-ramp for repaving at the Garrity Interchange (Exit 38) from 9p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10. 

Eastbound motorists should use the Franklin Road Interchange (Exit 36) and follow the signed detour. See attached detour map

This project is part of ITD’s ongoing priority to maintain Idaho’s existing transportation system. Regular maintenance helps pavement reach its full lifespan protecting and extending the life of the roadway, delaying the need for full replacement.

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-483-8422 for project updates. For maps and details about the project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/84ramps.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area at night and check 511.idaho.govor the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and impacts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ITD closes I-84 and Garrity off-ramp in Nampa Friday for repaving

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.