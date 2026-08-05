ITD closes I-84 and Garrity off-ramp in Nampa Friday for repaving

The Idaho Transportation Department will close the eastbound off-ramp for repaving at the Garrity Interchange (Exit 38) from 9p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Eastbound motorists should use the Franklin Road Interchange (Exit 36) and follow the signed detour. See attached detour map.

This project is part of ITD’s ongoing priority to maintain Idaho’s existing transportation system. Regular maintenance helps pavement reach its full lifespan protecting and extending the life of the roadway, delaying the need for full replacement.

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-483-8422 for project updates. For maps and details about the project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/84ramps.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area at night and check 511.idaho.govor the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and impacts.