Shelter Information for 2026 August Statewide Fires – Gann Fire

Published: Aug 05, 2026

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is coordinating with the California Department of Social Services and local governments to ensure impacted communities have access to shelters and vital services.

Gann Fire

For details about evacuation, visit: oes.calaverasgov.us and sign up for local emergency alerts at ready.ca.gov.

For specific shelter operation details, please contact your local authorities.

As of Aug. 5, 2026, the following shelters are open for the Gann Fire: