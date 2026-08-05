Shelter Information for 2026 August Statewide Fires – Gann Fire

Published:
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is coordinating with the California Department of Social Services and local governments to ensure impacted communities have access to shelters and vital services.
Gann Fire
For details about evacuation, visit: oes.calaverasgov.us and sign up for local emergency alerts at ready.ca.gov.
For specific shelter operation details, please contact your local authorities.
As of Aug. 5, 2026, the following shelters are open for the Gann Fire:
|Shelter Type
|County
|Location
|Address
|Status
|Overnight Count
|Evacuation Shelter
|Calaveras
|Jenny Lind Veteran Memorial
|300 Daphne Street
Valley Springs, CA 95252
|OPEN
|8
|Animal Evacuation Shelter
|Calaveras
|Calaveras County Fairgrounds
|2465 Gun Club Road
Angels Camp, CA 95222
|OPEN