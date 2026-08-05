Legislator Sam Farruggia,  NCDOH, Niagara Falls Fire Department &  American Red Cross Launch Sound the Alarm Campaign

Niagara County Legislator Sam Farruggia is partnering with the Niagara County Department of Health, the Niagara Falls Fire Department, and the American Red Cross to bring the Sound the Alarm home fire safety campaign to Niagara Falls.

As part of the initiative, teams of Niagara Falls firefighters, including Legislator Farruggia, will join public health professionals and Red Cross volunteers to go door-to-door in targeted neighborhoods, installing free smoke alarms and educating residents on home fire prevention.

"Smoke alarms save lives, but only if they're working," said Farruggia. "As a firefighter, I've responded to fires where a working smoke alarm gave families the precious seconds they needed to escape. As a County Legislator, I believe one of the best investments we can make is preventing emergencies before they happen."

The effort will take place on Monday, August 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with volunteers targeting the 400–600 blocks of streets from 24th Street through 36th Street in Niagara Falls.

"Public health is rooted in prevention, and keeping families safe in their homes is a fundamental part of that mission," said Dr. Fauzia Khan, Public Health Director for the Niagara County Department of Health. "Through this partnership, we are preventing injury, reducing the risk of tragedy, and building a healthier, more resilient community."

The initiative combines the expertise of firefighters with the community outreach efforts of the Niagara County Department of Health and the American Red Cross, ensuring residents receive not only properly installed smoke alarms, but also important fire safety education and resources.

"Public safety doesn't begin when the fire truck arrives," Farruggia said. "It begins with preparation. This partnership is about making our community safer, more prepared, and giving families the tools they need to protect themselves."

Working smoke alarms significantly reduce the risk of death in a home fire by providing early warning and valuable time to escape. During the event, volunteers will also discuss general fire prevention practices and help families develop home fire escape plans.