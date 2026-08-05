Nominate local childcare champions in Mesa County

Nominations are now open to celebrate the amazing people, businesses, and organizations shaping the future of Mesa County through early childhood care and education. Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families (MCPCF) is accepting nominations until Friday, August 14.

“We are excited to recognize these exceptional providers for their crucial work,” said Stephanie Bivins, MCPCF Director. “Access to quality childcare is a vital backbone of the local economy. Adequate, reliable care ensures that families can thrive, parents can work, and children have safe environments to grow and develop.”

Community members are encouraged to nominate childcare providers, or self-nominate, by completing the official nomination form . There are several categories, including:

Winners and nominees will be honored at a special celebration in September that will spotlight these champions changing lives across Mesa County. The inaugural “Once Upon a Village” gala will celebrate educators, advocates, and community partners who come together to support children and families in reaching their full potential.

Event details:

Saturday, September 26, 2026

5:30 p.m.

Clifton Community Center