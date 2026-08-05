Dawg Team Apparel, USA Hosts Community Casting Call for Memphis Dogs

AI-generated concept image of DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA co-owner Audrey Morrow and Buddy representing the family, football and community focus of Buddy’s Game Day Community Casting Call. AI-generated concept image illustrating Buddy welcoming Memphis families and their dogs to the upcoming Game Day Community Casting Call at DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA.

Aug. 8 event invites local dogs and families to participate in a professional photo and video experience for upcoming Dawg Team commercials.

Dogs are part of the family, and game day should include them. This event gives Memphis dog owners a chance to create memories, celebrate their pets and become part of the Dawg Team story.” — Audrey Morrow, Co-owner, DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA will host Buddy’s Game Day Community Casting Call on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at its Memphis retail location at 420 N. Cleveland St.

The event invites Memphis-area dog owners to register their pets for a professional photography and video experience featuring Buddy, the company’s schnauzer and community ambassador. Participating dogs may be photographed or filmed for upcoming DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA commercials, social media content, website features, and future marketing campaigns.

For many households, dogs are not simply pets. They are part of the family, included in holidays, birthdays, vacations, and everyday traditions. However, they are often left out of game-day photographs and other family-focused experiences.

Buddy’s Game Day Community Casting Call was created to give local families a simple opportunity to include their dogs, create a lasting memory, and become part of the Dawg Team story.

“Dogs are part of the family, and game day should include them,” said Audrey Morrow, co-owner of DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA. “We want this event to be fun, welcoming, and memorable for the people and dogs who support our business and community.”

Registered participants will be invited to bring their dogs wearing football jerseys, baseball jerseys, or other sports-themed apparel. During the event, dogs may walk a short red carpet, pose with Buddy, have professional photographs taken, and participate in video scenes for upcoming Dawg Team commercials.

The event will also include customer interviews, family photographs, individual dog portraits, merchandise displays, and footage of local dogs representing different breeds, sizes, and personalities.

The company plans to use the event footage to support three upcoming commercial campaigns. One will focus on helping families include their dogs in game-day traditions. A second will introduce the range of products and services offered through DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA. A third will highlight the relationships among the business, Buddy, and the Memphis dog-owner community.

“We want the commercials to feature the real customers and dogs who make Dawg Team special,” said Calvin Morrow, co-owner of DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA. “This is about showing the personality, pride, and sense of community behind the business—not simply placing products in front of a camera.”

The community casting call is also part of the company’s broader effort to build long-term relationships with Memphis dog owners. With each participant’s permission, registration information may be used to share future news about events, dog apparel, grooming services, special promotions and other Dawg Team offerings.

Advance registration is required so the business can manage the number of people and dogs inside the store at any given time.

Registrants will be asked to select a preferred 30-minute arrival period. Requested times are not guaranteed, and participation is not confirmed until DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA sends an assigned arrival time.

All participating dogs must remain on a leash and should be comfortable around unfamiliar people and other animals. Owners will remain responsible for controlling and supervising their dogs throughout the event.

Participating adults must complete photo and video release forms. A parent or legal guardian must provide permission before a child may be photographed or recorded.

Participation in the event does not guarantee that every person or dog will appear in the completed commercials or published marketing content.

Space is limited. Memphis-area dog owners can request a place for their dog by completing the official registration form:

https://form.jotform.com/262137472979066

Additional information about DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA, its products, and services is available at:

https://dawgteamproducts.com

About DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA

DAWG TEAM APPAREL, USA is a Memphis-based pet business serving dog owners through sports apparel, mobile grooming, boarding, self-service dog washing, food, harnesses, leashes, collars, and other pet products. Located at 420 N. Cleveland St. in Memphis, the business combines practical pet-care services with sports-inspired apparel and community-centered experiences that help families care for and celebrate their dogs.

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