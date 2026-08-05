Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Breaks Ground on Highly Anticipated Elkridge Community and 50+ Center

Dedicated to residents age 50 and older, the 50+ spaces will be operated by the County’s Department of Community Resources and Services (DCRS) Office on Aging and Independence. The 50+ space will have its own dedicated entry and will include a Connections Suite, a multipurpose room, classrooms, activity and meeting rooms, and office space, workstations, and a breakroom for staff. Visitors to the 50+ Center will also have access to the gymnasium, fitness exercise room, and kitchen space.

“This groundbreaking represents an investment in the people of Howard County and in the future of our community," said Jackie Scott, Director, DCRS. "The new Elkridge Community and 50+ Center will be a place where older adults can stay active, build meaningful connections, and access the programs and services that support healthy, independent living. By bringing people together across generations, this center will strengthen community, reduce social isolation, and help ensure Howard County remains a place where people can thrive at every age."

The facility will also include a shared lobby, quiet room, and restrooms, featuring an adult changing station. The Elkridge Community and 50+ Center will join other County facilities featuring adult changing stations, including Recreation & Parks’ Blandair Regional Park, Centennial Park, Troy Park at Elkridge, Western Regional Park, Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, and North Laurel and Gary J. Arthur community centers, as well as DCRS’s East Columbia 50+ Center.

The first phase of construction will also include three parking lots, two for the community and 50+ center and one for the future playground. The playground and additional site amenities, which are also part of Phase One, will not begin construction until fall 2027, but are also expected to be completed by summer 2028.

The County purchased the 25.21-acre site for the Elkridge Community and 50+ Center in 2024. The property will be constructed in two phases and when completed, the building will stand at two-story, encompass 95,000 square feet, be set back into the hill, and be a designated LEED Gold facility. Phase Two will include construction of a pool, park, and additional amenities. The site will also include a connection to Merle Street for emergency use, that will be gated.

Here’s what others had to say :

Christiana Rigby, Howard County Council Member (District Three) – “One of the best parts is that we [County Council] have all been aligned for Elkridge. The possibilities that exist for this community, and how we invest, and where we invest, and how we can connect neighbors; and how we bring people together from across the generations to third spaces in their community to have meaningful connections, to have respite, to imagine the different things that are possible for their community.”

– “One of the best parts is that we [County Council] have all been aligned for Elkridge. The possibilities that exist for this community, and how we invest, and where we invest, and how we can connect neighbors; and how we bring people together from across the generations to third spaces in their community to have meaningful connections, to have respite, to imagine the different things that are possible for their community.” Opel Jones, Howard County Council Chair – “I’m absolutely delighted about the groundbreaking ceremony for the Elkridge Community and 50+ Center today. Designed as a dedicated community hub, the Elkridge Community and 50+ Center will cater to future generations and older adults looking to age in place, featuring a broad spectrum of extracurricular options.”

– “I’m absolutely delighted about the groundbreaking ceremony for the Elkridge Community and 50+ Center today. Designed as a dedicated community hub, the Elkridge Community and 50+ Center will cater to future generations and older adults looking to age in place, featuring a broad spectrum of extracurricular options.” Samantha M. Cobb, Director, Department of General Services – “The Elkridge Community Center represents a significant investment in the future of Howard County and the residents of one of our fastest-growing communities. At the Department of General Services, we are proud to lead the planning, design, and construction of a facility that will serve generations to come. This project reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable, and resilient public spaces that strengthen communities and enhance quality of life. We are excited to partner with Recreation & Parks, Community Resources and Services, CannonDesign, and the many stakeholders who are helping bring this vision to life.”

– “The Elkridge Community Center represents a significant investment in the future of Howard County and the residents of one of our fastest-growing communities. At the Department of General Services, we are proud to lead the planning, design, and construction of a facility that will serve generations to come. This project reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable, and resilient public spaces that strengthen communities and enhance quality of life. We are excited to partner with Recreation & Parks, Community Resources and Services, CannonDesign, and the many stakeholders who are helping bring this vision to life.” Dave Grabowski, Member, Elkridge Adult Athletic Association – “We [the Elkridge Community] have worked a long time for this. I hope that in 2028 I am here for the center opening; I was here in 1978 when we dedicated Rockburn Branch Park and I plan to be here for this one.”

Debra Roth, President, Elkridge Assembly Rooms – “We are one of Elkridge’s original gathering places – since 1871. A modern community center will bring the same spirit we had at the assembly rooms on a much bigger scale. And today, it is starting to become a reality. Here’s to the next chapter of Elkridge coming together.”

– “We [the Elkridge Community] have worked a long time for this. I hope that in 2028 I am here for the center opening; I was here in 1978 when we dedicated Rockburn Branch Park and I plan to be here for this one.” Debra Roth, President, Elkridge Assembly Rooms – “We are one of Elkridge’s original gathering places – since 1871. A modern community center will bring the same spirit we had at the assembly rooms on a much bigger scale. And today, it is starting to become a reality. Here’s to the next chapter of Elkridge coming together.” Reverand Mary Sulerud, Grace Episcopal Church Elkridge – “We have a number of community and civic associations meeting at Grace Church at our Parish Hall on Montgomery Road, and it is so hard sometimes with a full parking lot. I love that in a way, as it means church is bigger than Sunday. It means church is bigger than the congregation. But it also told me, how much Elkridge needed a community center.”

– “We have a number of community and civic associations meeting at Grace Church at our Parish Hall on Montgomery Road, and it is so hard sometimes with a full parking lot. I love that in a way, as it means church is bigger than Sunday. It means church is bigger than the congregation. But it also told me, how much Elkridge needed a community center.” Dan Wecker, Owner, The Elkridge Furnace Inn – “Thirty-eight years ago, we (my wife and I) came and began our restoration of a historic site, and during that time, we have seen the county and the community continue to invest in a positive way for improvements in this community and its infrastructure all while respecting and supporting its history. We have been glad to be part of this story. We have been proud to be a part of this community.”

– “Thirty-eight years ago, we (my wife and I) came and began our restoration of a historic site, and during that time, we have seen the county and the community continue to invest in a positive way for improvements in this community and its infrastructure all while respecting and supporting its history. We have been glad to be part of this story. We have been proud to be a part of this community.” Laura Wisely, Member, Elkridge Community Alliance – “As the oldest settlement in Howard County, Elkridge has served as a connector since the 1700s. We must not forget that our residents need connection as well. Third spaces are essential in community planning, evidence links thriving communities to shared public spaces. The Elkridge Community Alliance consistently notes the lack of proportional third spaces and accessible spaces for the residents of our community. The Elkridge Community Center and expansion of the 50+ center is welcomed and celebrated. Thank you to the Ball Administration for making today happen. We look forward to connecting with our neighbors very soon.”

Additional Elkridge Community and 50+ Center Information :

In March 2025, Ball launched the County’s new transformational microtransit program, HoCo RapidRide. An innovative technology-enabled public transit service, HoCo RapidRide allows riders within the service zone to book a low-cost ride through its app; however, rides are free for students, seniors, and people with a disability. HoCo RapidRide’s service area is primarily located along the northern Route 1 corridor, serving Elkridge, Jessup, and Savage, but it also extends east to incorporate popular shopping destinations including Dobbin Center, Snowden Square, and Gateway Overlook. The new Elkridge Community and 50+ Center will be located within the HoCo RapidRide service zone.

Additionally, in his Fiscal Year 2026 Capital Budget, Ball announced the inclusion of $500,000 for an Arts for All program public art installation at the Elkridge Community and 50+ Center. Hosted in partnership with the Howard County Arts Council, Arts for All brings permanent signature public art installations to county facilities. Residents help shape the Arts for All thematic vision through community surveys and open-house engagement sessions. The installation at the new Center will showcase the creative talent and visions of artists, celebrate Elkridge, and bring people together to make public spaces more vibrant and engaging.

Other Recent Elkridge Accomplishments :

Last week, Ball announced that the Howard County Council unanimously passed two pieces of legislation submitted by the County Executive supporting the Elkridge community. This legislation allows Elkridge to seek a Sustainable Community designation from the State to secure critical state funding for transformative development and authorizes the transfer of land at Troy Park at Elkridge to the Howard County Board of Education (BOE) for Howard County Public School System’s (HCPSS) future High School 14.

In June, Ball submitted Council Resolution 121-2026: Endorsing a designation – Elkridge – Sustainable Community to the County Council for consideration. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Maryland’s Sustainable Communities Program is a place-based designation offering a comprehensive package of state resources that support holistic strategies for community development, revitalization, and sustainability. This designation process centers on thoughtful planning and meaningful community engagement. With the signing of the bill, the County’s Department of Planning and Zoning’s staff will submit the application to DHCD for review.

The second piece of legislation submitted by Ball and passed by the County Council is Council Resolution 123-2026: Conveyance of approximately 48.635 acres at Troy Park – Howard County Board of Education. In June, Ball announced the County had met the Program Open Space land conversion requirements necessary to secure the land for HCPSS to advance the developments of High School #14 (HS14) in Elkridge. The Troy Park site was made possible through recent land acquisitions that allowed the County to successfully meet the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Program Open Space land conversion requirements necessary to construct HS14. The conversion process required that the County place a program open space easement on an equivalent 48-acres to move forward with transferring the land to the BOE. This land conversion obligation was made possible with the County’s acquisition of Camp Ilchester from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, the Old Washington Road properties for the Elkridge Community and 50+ Center, and the Lawyers Hill parcel.