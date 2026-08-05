Community Conversation to Highlight Healthcare Career Opportunities for Queen Anne's County Students and Families

Queen Anne's County, in partnership with Queen Anne's County Public Schools, Rivers & Roads, and numerous regional healthcare, education, and community organizations, invites students, parents, educators, and community members to attend a Community Conversation on Career Opportunities in Healthcare on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Queen Anne's County Board of Education Office, 115 Vincit Street in Centreville. The event will focus on scholarship opportunities, career pathways, and local resources that can help students prepare for careers across the healthcare industry.

Healthcare continues to be one of the fastest-growing employment sectors in the region, creating a need for skilled professionals across a wide variety of careers. This community conversation is designed to connect local students and families with the organizations, educators, employers, and programs that are working together to build a strong healthcare workforce pipeline on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Learn about the wide range of careers available in healthcare.

Explore scholarship opportunities and educational pathways.

Meet healthcare professionals and ask questions about their careers.

Discover hands-on programs, including Introduction to Careers in Healthcare (ITCH) and University of Maryland opportunities, that help students prepare for future careers.

The event is intended for high school students, parents, educators, and anyone interested in learning more about careers in healthcare. Organizers also hope the discussion will strengthen collaboration among community partners working to expand educational opportunities and address regional workforce needs.

Registration is encouraged, although walk-ins are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided. Those interested in attending can register using the QR code on the event flyer or by emailing info@itchmed.org. Additional information is available at www.itchmed.org.