Old Washington Road Traffic Calming Project Underway in Elkridge

Variable message boards and signs will be posted to alert motorists and residents of the construction and flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic through the work zone, as only one lane of traffic will be open during construction hours, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

While the County and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, drivers are reminded to stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Please slow down and don’t follow too closely when traveling through a work zone. Remember, work zone safety is in your hands.

For questions or concerns about Capital Project T-7089, contact Public Works Customer Service at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.