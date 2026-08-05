Funeral.com Expands Cremation Urns, Cremation Jewelry and Pet Urns With MacKenzie Urn+Vault

The cultured marble Urn+Vault combines a burial urn and urn vault in one piece, joining more than 1,300 cremation urns and 2,000 pet urns.

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funeral.com Inc., a Better Business Bureau accredited business serving families since 1995, announced Thursday an expanded collection of personalized memorial products, including more than 1,300 cremation urns for ashes, 85 pieces of cremation jewelry, more than 2,000 pet urns and the MacKenzie Classic Urn+Vault, a hand-sculpted urn that combines a burial urn and an urn vault in a single piece.

The expansion arrives as cremation continues to outpace traditional burial in the United States. The National Funeral Directors Association reported a national cremation rate of 63.4% in 2025 and projects it will reach 69.1% by 2030. As more families choose cremation, demand has grown for urns for human ashes that are durable enough for cemetery interment and personal enough to reflect an individual life.

A burial urn and urn vault in one

The centerpiece of the collection is a cultured marble urn vault for ashes designed for burial or display. Rather than pairing a decorative urn with a separate outer container, the MacKenzie Classic integrates the protective function of an urn vault into the urn itself.

Each piece is hand-sculpted in the United States and available in four capacities — 50, 100, 210 and 325 cubic inches — making it suitable as a small keepsake urn, a full-size cremation urn or an extra-large urn for ashes. Finishes include cultured marble, cultured granite, cultured onyx and Stone-Tone, in dozens of colors ranging from Ebony and Pearl to Amethyst, Camouflage and Wild Rose. A threaded bottom closure secures the ashes, and a wide interior opening accommodates an interior bag or sleeve. Pricing starts at $181.95, and engraving is available on every finish.

Because the Classic functions as an urn and vault combination, it may eliminate the need for a separate outer urn vault. Families should confirm requirements with their cemetery before purchase, as interment rules vary by location.

"Families burying cremated remains have had to buy two things: an urn they love and a vault they never see," said Jerico Veloso, director of technology at Funeral.com. "The Classic collapses that into one piece. You get the protection a cemetery expects and a memorial that actually looks like something you would want to leave behind."

Personalized cremation urns across seven materials

Beyond the MacKenzie line, Funeral.com stocks engravable cremation urns for ashes in ceramic, glass, marble, metal, medium-density fiberboard, resin and wood, alongside a growing selection of biodegradable and eco-friendly urns for scattering or green burial.

More than 1,300 pieces can be personalized with custom engraving — names, dates, meaningful verses, artwork or symbols — turning a standard urn into an engraved cremation urn made for one person. Sizing guidance is published for every item so families can match capacity to need, whether the urn will be displayed at home, placed in a columbarium niche or prepared for burial.

Cremation jewelry that keeps loved ones close

For families who want to divide remains among several people, or simply keep a small portion nearby, personalized cremation jewelry offers a wearable alternative. The collection includes 57 cremation necklaces, 22 cremation bracelets and a range of charms and pendants, each designed to hold a small quantity of cremated remains.

Styles run from understated sterling pendants to contemporary designs for men, and many pieces coordinate with a matching keepsake urn so a family can share a single memorial across generations.

Pet urns for dogs, cats and other companions

The company's catalog of pet urns for ashes has grown to more than 2,000 pieces, including collections for dogs and cats, breed-inspired figurine urns, photo-ready designs and pet cremation jewelry. Sizes span small keepsakes to extra-large urns, and engraving is available on more than 2,000 items.

Funeral.com also publishes free planning resources, including a dog breed urn size guide covering the top 50 American Kennel Club breeds, state-by-state pet cremation guides and a directory of pet loss hotlines and support groups across the U.S. and Canada.

About Funeral.com

Founded in 1995 as a nationwide obituary and funeral home directory, Funeral.com Inc. now operates as a curated retailer of cremation urns, pet urns and cremation jewelry. The company is a Better Business Bureau accredited business and a member of the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association and the Cremation Association of North America. Funeral.com offers free ground shipping on orders over $100, a 60-day return guarantee and engraving on most products. The company serves families, funeral homes and memorial professionals nationwide, and operates a wholesale program for funeral industry partners.

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