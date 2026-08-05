CBP officers seize over $1.1 million in cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine that totaled over $1,100,000, in two separate incidents.

“These significant seizures underscore the dedication and vigilance of our CBP officers in preventing dangerous narcotics from entering our country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Through the use of advanced technology, canine teams, and the commitment of our personnel, we continue to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs and protect our communities from harm.”

The first seizure occurred on Monday, July 20, at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 31-year-old Mexican male driving a 2017 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of bell peppers for further inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 16 packages containing 37.69 pounds of alleged cocaine within the tractor.

The second seizure occurred on Wednesday, July 22, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 37-year-old female Mexican citizen driving a 2018 Kia Sportage for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 22 packages containing 50.37 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle.

The narcotics combined had a street value of $1,175,967.

CBP seized the narcotics, one vehicle and a tractor. Both drivers involved in the seizures were arrested; Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the cases.

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens, weapons, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.