Public Notice: Lake County Economic Development Commission Meeting — August 13, 2026

The Lake County Economic Development Commission (LCEDC) will be holding an Executive Session and a Public Meeting on Thursday, August 13th, 2026 at 9:00 AM CST in the Commissioner’s Courtroom, 3rd Floor, Building A of the Lake County Government Center, 2293 North Main Street, Crown Point, Indiana, 46307. The Executive Session, which is not open to the public unless invited, will commence at 9:00 AM with the Public Meeting immediately following.

The purpose of the meeting is for the discussion of possible litigation, election of officers and other regular business of the Commission may be discussed as determined by the members.

All meeting materials including notices, minutes and agendas, are available in both English or Spanish upon request. Contact Tim Brown by phone at 219-755-3225 or by email at brownta@lakecountyin.org. The County Government Center is ADA compliant.

Timothy A. Brown

Executive Director

Lake County Community Economic Development Department