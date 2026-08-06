Black Chamber of Arizona hosts 2nd Annual National Black Business Month Summit

The summit returns Aug. 7 at Avion Center with City of Chandler as presenting sponsor and support from APS, SRP and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Chandler has made a statement that inclusive economic development is not a side initiative — it is a strategic priority. We are honored to build on that commitment together.” — Dr. Velma Trayham, President & CEO, Black Chamber of Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Chamber of Arizona (BCAZ) proudly hosts the 2nd Annual National Black Business Month Summit: Empowering Excellence on Friday, Aug. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avion Center, located at 1733 E. Northrop Blvd., Chandler. The summit is free and open to the public. Interested attendees may register online at https://nbbms.eventbrite.com/.

The summit — held annually during National Black Business Month — brings together 200+ entrepreneurs, small business owners, corporate leaders, city officials and community builders from across Arizona for a full day of programming designed to accelerate business growth, close opportunity gaps and create real economic connections.

As Presenting Sponsor, the City of Chandler allotted funding from the General Fund budget after seeing success from the inaugural summit last year. “The summit was built to connect with our business community, learn from their experiences and work together to create a more inclusive and supportive environment,” said Niki Tapia, Chandler’s assistant cultural development director.

“This partnership with the City of Chandler is what public-private collaboration looks like when it is done with purpose," said Dr. Velma Trayham, President & CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona.

The 2026 summit builds significantly on last year’s foundation — expanding programming, deepening partnerships and introducing new segments designed to serve entrepreneurs at every stage of growth:

● City Council Remarks — Mayor Kevin Hartke and Vice Mayor Angel Encinas will give opening remarks. Councilmember OD Harris will give closing remarks.

● City + Business Leaders Panel — A live moderated panel featuring Chandler Councilmember Christine Ellis, alongside corporate leaders, focusing on economic growth, procurement opportunities and the future of Arizona’s business community.

● Economic Progress Report — Dr. Velma Trayham will deliver a keynote address on the state of entrepreneurship and economic development in Arizona, presenting data and a roadmap for what comes next.

● Elevate: Young Voices, Big Vision — A debut Youth Entrepreneur & Leadership Panel presented by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, featuring six young leaders including youth entrepreneurs, moderated by Zel Fowler, CEO of the Arizona Alliance of Black School Educators.

● Interactive Workshops on professional development, capital access, procurement readiness and business scaling.

● Vendor Marketplace — 30+ small and minority-owned businesses showcasing product and services to 200+ attendees, corporate partners and city officials.

● Networking Lunch — A catered midday session designed to facilitate meaningful business connections.

● Congressman Greg Stanton (AZ-04) will share a personal message to Arizona’s entrepreneurs from the U.S. Representative for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District.

● 2026 Community Survey Launch — Building on BCAZ’s 2025 statewide survey, the 2026 Community Survey will be formally launched at the summit, gathering critical data on the needs, challenges and growth opportunities of small and underrepresented entrepreneurs across Arizona to guide future programming and advocacy.

ABOUT THE BLACK CHAMBER OF ARIZONA

Founded in 1995, the Black Chamber of Arizona is Arizona’s premier statewide organization dedicated to entrepreneurship, economic empowerment and business development. Through its Contracting Accelerator program, entrepreneurs in the BCAZ network have been awarded more than $11 million in contracting opportunities by connecting small and underrepresented business owners to corporate and government procurement. BCAZ maintains partnerships with more than 52 corporations and government agencies statewide and operates programming year-round including the Impact AZ Business Accelerator, the Elevate Youth Career & Entrepreneurship program, and the National Black Business Month Summit.

Note to editor: High-resolution photos from the 2025 summit available at: https://blackchamberaz.org/national-black-business-month-summit/

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