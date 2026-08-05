Sandoval County at the 2026 Annual NACo Conference

On July 17 through July 20, 2026, the National Association of Counties (NACo) held their Annual Conference & Exposition in New Orleans, LA. The conference is the premier gathering of elected and appointed officials from the nation’s 3,069 counties, parishes and boroughs.

The conference included dozens of committee and caucus meetings, educational workshops, general sessions and more. Sessions offered learning and best practices on the full range of county responsibilities and domestic policy issues. NACo membership also elected new leadership and set the organization's policy priorities during the Annual Business Meeting.

Several of Sandoval County's very own Elected Officials, Management, and staff were in attendance.

Sandoval County Manager Wayne Johnson spoke at the Fraud, Waste, and Abuse: Navigating the Proposed Office of Management and Budget Rule on Federal Grants and What Counties Need to Know panel, which provided county finance and administration officials with a timely and practical overview of Office of Management and Budget's new proposed rule on Uniform Guidance and what these developments meant for counties.