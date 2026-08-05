MGMT Digital Explores the Future of Behavioral Healthcare Marketing at Recovery.com Marketing Summit

MGMT Digital Logo

MGMT Digital Joins Industry Leaders to Discuss AI, Treatment Outcomes, and the Evolving Behavioral Healthcare Marketing Landscape

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGMT Digital, a digital marketing agency specializing in behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment marketing , recently attended the Recovery.com Marketing Summit, where leading marketing agencies, treatment providers, and healthcare technology partners gathered to discuss the future of behavioral healthcare marketing and the trends shaping the industry in 2026.The event served as a collaborative forum for professionals across the behavioral healthcare space to exchange ideas on how treatment organizations are adapting to a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Discussions focused on artificial intelligence integration, changing patient expectations, treatment outcomes, ethical marketing practices, and the growing importance of transparency in behavioral healthcare.Attendees explored trends in behavioral health marketing that ranged from AI integration to data-driven differentiation. As prospective patients and their families become more informed in their search for care, providers are placing greater value on demonstrating clinical effectiveness, sharing meaningful outcome data, and communicating the unique qualities that distinguish their programs from others in the marketplace.“One of the coolest parts of the Recovery.com Behavioral Healthcare Conference was seeing how Recovery.com is working much more closely with treatment providers than ever before,” said Jake Gorman, COO of MGMT Digital. “They're not just helping facilities get in front of people looking for care, they're also helping them showcase real treatment outcomes and the quality of care they're providing. That kind of transparency is good for everyone. It helps families make more informed decisions and gives treatment centers a better way to tell their story with real data instead of just marketing."For MGMT Digital, the summit reinforced the importance of maintaining a forward-looking approach to behavioral healthcare marketing. MGMT Digital remains committed to helping behavioral healthcare organizations grow through ethical, data-driven digital marketing strategies that support sustainable admissions growth, strengthen brand credibility, and connect more individuals with quality care. Insights gained from the Recovery.com Marketing Summit will continue to inform the agency's approach as it helps clients navigate the next generation of behavioral healthcare marketing.About MGMT DigitalMGMT Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in behavioral healthcare, addiction treatment, and mental health marketing . The agency develops data-driven SEO, paid media, web development, content marketing, and digital growth strategies designed to increase visibility, improve patient acquisition, and support long-term growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.