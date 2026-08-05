TWC Awards Dual Credit Grant to Hale Center Independent School District

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded a dual credit grant of $131,530 to support career and technical education at Hale Center Independent School District (ISD).

“The Texas Workforce Commission is proud to support Hale Center ISD with this grant to enhance their culinary arts program,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “By providing students with access to hands-on training with professional-grade equipment, we are building a skilled workforce that can keep the Texas economy thriving.”

Through this grant, Hale Center ISD will purchase professional-grade kitchen equipment to enhance its culinary arts program. Students will receive hands-on training for high-demand occupations such as customer service representatives, food service managers, and first-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers.

Earlier today, Chairman Esparza presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials as well as school staff at the Hale Center High School Library.

About Dual Credit Programs:

TWC works with colleges, ISDs, and open-enrollment charter schools to grow dual credit and career and technical education programs. Dual credit programs help fill the need for skilled technical workers in local, in-demand industries. High school students can take college or technical courses and earn credits toward a degree or certification.



TWC Chairman Joe Esparza and local partners attend big check ceremony.



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Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 800-628-5115 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.