Board of Elections to Remain Open Thursday, Aug. 6

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Cumberland County Board of Elections will remain open on Thursday, Aug. 6. The Board of Elections office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist voters and candidates filing for the Cumberland County Board of Education. The Board of Elections is located in the E. Newton Smith Center at 227 Fountainhead Lane, Fayetteville. Normal office hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to The Board of Elections is located in the E. Newton Smith Center at 227 Fountainhead Lane, Fayetteville. Normal office hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to cumberlandcountync.gov/elections or call 910-678-7733.

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