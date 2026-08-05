REVISED: Cumberland County to Host Women’s Health Summit Focused on Maternal, Infant and Women’s Health

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Cumberland County will host the Women’s Health Summit: Elevating Maternal, Infant and General Care on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cumberland County Department of Social Services (DSS). The summit will be hosted by Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Veronica Jones.

The event will take place in the first-floor conference rooms of the Cumberland County DSS building, located at 1225 Ramsey St., Fayetteville.

The Women’s Health Summit is designed to bring together healthcare providers, community organizations, advocates and residents to strengthen collaboration, improve communication across Cumberland County’s women’s health network, and increase awareness of resources available to women, mothers, infants and families.

The health of women is the foundation of healthy families and thriving communities from preventive care and mental health to maternal and infant care. Every woman should have access to the services, information and support she needs to live a healthy life. “Together, we can all make a positive difference through partnership, education, and quality healthcare,” said Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Veronica Jones.

Community members, expectant parents, caregivers and healthcare professionals are encouraged to attend.

Attendees will hear from local and regional experts during five panel discussions covering:

Mental Health and Women’s General Health

Maternal and Infant Health

Healthcare Policy and Systemic Change

Baby-Friendly Initiatives

County and North Carolina Resources

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 1–4 p.m.

Location: Cumberland County Department of Social Services, 1225 Ramsey St., Fayetteville

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1996117899371?aff=oddtdtcreator

Participating Organizations

Representatives from the following organizations and agencies are expected to participate:

Alliance Health

Cape Fear Valley Health System

Central Carolina Doulas

CommuniCare

Cumberland County Breastfeeding Coalition

Cumberland County Department of Public Health

Cumberland County Department of Social Services and DSS Care Center

Cumberland County Public Library

Divine Doula Goddess

FirstHealth of the Carolinas

Juvenile Crime Prevention Council

MomsRising

Momma’s Village

Partnership for Children of Cumberland County

Second Chance Counseling Services

SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective

UNC Health Project

The Women’s Health Summit reflects Cumberland County’s ongoing commitment to improving health outcomes, expanding access to information and services, and fostering partnerships that support the well-being of women, children and families throughout the community.

For more information about Cumberland County Government, visit cumberlandcountync.gov, download the MyCCNCGov mobile app or follow CCNCGOV on social media.